JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 14 — The Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has remanded a shariah officer and a lawyer for allegedly soliciting and accepting RM91,000 in bribes related to Islamic-compliant asset ownership transfer documents.

It is learnt that the two male suspects solicited and received the gratification amount in return for issuing a Hibah Confirmation Order (a legal Islamic asset distribution order) for the purpose of ownership transfer.

Magistrate Tuan Ahmad Khairuddin Khalid allowed both suspects, who are in their 40s and 50s, to be remanded for seven days until January 20, after an application was made by MACC investigators at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court here today.

The two suspects were detained when they appeared at the Johor MACC office at 8pm yesterday to give their statements to anti-graft investigators.

According to Johor MACC, initial investigations revealed that the two suspects had conspired to commit the act between 2016 and 2018.

“The two suspects are suspected of having received bribes in cash from 13 grant recipients, each of whom received RM7,000,” read the statement issued today.

Johor MACC director Hairuzam Mohmad Amin@Hamim said the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.

Under the section, it is an offence to corruptly solicit or receive any form of gratification by any person, especially concerning any action or inaction by an officer of a public body.