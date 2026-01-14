KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia has conveyed his well wishes to the Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah who is scheduled to undergo knee treatment this weekend.

“On behalf of myself and the people, we pray that His Majesty will undergo the treatment safely and be granted a full recovery by Allah SWT, and that all related matters will be eased,” His Majesty said in a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page today.

According to a statement from the Brunei Prime Minister’s Office yesterday, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is scheduled to undergo a right total knee replacement procedure on Jan 18.

The recovery period following the surgery is expected to take two to three months, including physiotherapy sessions. — Bernama