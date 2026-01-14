KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2026 - This festive season, Shopee is making Chinese New Year shopping more exciting with its 12-hour CNY Livestream Marathon from 12PM to 12AM, every day from now till 18 February — bringing together entertainment, inspiration, and unbeatable value in one place.

Get CNY-Ready with Tips from Shopee Live Masters


Designed to spark festive ideas while helping you prepare smarter, the livestream marathon features a mix of Shopee Live Game Shows, special appearances by 3P and d00nuts, as well as curated CNY Master Shows hosted by popular creators. Tune into the livestreams to enjoy daily 50% Off Livestream Voucher, and win up to 88 million Shopee Coins! Here are the CNY Master Shows to look out for:

  1. Feng Shui Monday
Start your new year right by getting the positive qi flowing. Hosted by Feng Shui experts Wei Xuan daiC and Daniel Siew, this session is filled with zodiac-based tips to refresh your home and personal style, with selections from HOOGA and Pandora designed to help you start the year feeling more ong.

  1. Gadget Tuesday
Festive prep gets a lot easier when the right gadgets are in place. Join Khai Sin and Robin Lim as they spotlight smart home and in-car essentials from Xiaomi and 70mai that keep home setups running smoothly and road trips safer this CNY.

  1. Huat Huat Home Wednesday
As the festive calendar fills with visits and hosting, keeping the house clean and presentable can feel overwhelming. Modern mom Elecher Lee and Jane Chuck share practical home makeover ideas and effective cleaning finds from Dyson and Roborock, helping shoppers prep a home that’s clean, comfortable, and ready to impress.

  1. Festive Flavours Thursday
What’s CNY without a generous reunion table and festive treats to share? Foodies Hungry Sam and Luwis Tan will spotlight snack must-haves and wellness hampers from Signature Market and Lee Kum Kee, ideal for hosting, visiting, and gifting.

  1. #GRWS Style Friday
CNY is the season to dress your best, and 15 days means plenty of #OOTDs moments. Stay tuned as neonco, mochihwahwa, and team_carmenn showcase the trendiest festive fashion and beauty items from Lovito and Hada Labo that shoppers will want in their CNY outfit preparation.

Maximise Savings with Shopee VIP

To maximise value for your festive shopping, join our Shopee VIP, which offers bigger savings and early access to exclusive CNY deals. Members enjoy:
  • Daily 25% off vouchers with no minimum spend
  • Unlimited free shipping
  • Up to RM100 off ShopeeFood, with daily delivery discounts of up to RM3
  • Up to 70% off deals from exclusive brands like CHAGEE, Zus, Secret Recipe, and Bananabro
  • Up to 20 hours of early access to limited-time deals on key sale days
  • Free 3 months of ChatGPT Go access (worth RM119)
New users can try Shopee VIP with a FREE 1-month trial.
Find out more at: https://shopee.com.my/m/shopee-vip

Celebrate CNY with Shopee

Shopee is also offering Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend vouchers daily, making it easier to stock up at your own convenience without worrying about delivery fees.

From festive livestreams to free shipping and VIP perks, Shopee’s CNY Sale adds more fun, flexibility, and rewards to the lead-up to the Year of the Horse.

Explore the full CNY celebration and get everything ready for the festive season at https://shopee.com.my/m/chinese-new-year-sale


