Get CNY-Ready with Tips from Shopee Live Masters

Feng Shui Monday



Gadget Tuesday



Huat Huat Home Wednesday



Festive Flavours Thursday



#GRWS Style Friday



Maximise Savings with Shopee VIP

Daily 25% off vouchers with no minimum spend



with no minimum spend Unlimited free shipping



Up to RM100 off ShopeeFood, with daily delivery discounts of up to RM3



with Up to 70% off deals from exclusive brands like CHAGEE, Zus, Secret Recipe, and Bananabro



from exclusive brands like CHAGEE, Zus, Secret Recipe, and Bananabro Up to 20 hours of early access to limited-time deals on key sale days



on key sale days Free 3 months of ChatGPT Go access (worth RM119)



Celebrate CNY with Shopee

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2026 -This festive season, Shopee is making Chinese New Year shopping more exciting with its 12-hour CNY Livestream Marathon from 12PM to 12AM, every day from now till 18 February — bringing together entertainment, inspiration, and unbeatable value in one place.Designed to spark festive ideas while helping you prepare smarter, the livestream marathon features a mix of Shopee Live Game Shows, special appearances by 3P and d00nuts, as well as curated CNY Master Shows hosted by popular creators. Tune into the livestreams to enjoy daily 50% Off Livestream Voucher, and win up to 88 million Shopee Coins! Here are theto look out for:Start your new year right by getting the positiveflowing. Hosted by Feng Shui expertsand, this session is filled with zodiac-based tips to refresh your home and personal style, with selections fromanddesigned to help you start the year feeling moreFestive prep gets a lot easier when the right gadgets are in place. Join Khai Sin and Robin Lim as they spotlight smart home and in-car essentials fromandthat keep home setups running smoothly and road trips safer this CNY.As the festive calendar fills with visits and hosting, keeping the house clean and presentable can feel overwhelming. Modern momandshare practical home makeover ideas and effective cleaning finds fromandhelping shoppers prep a home that’s clean, comfortable, and ready to impress.What’s CNY without a generous reunion table and festive treats to share? Foodiesandwill spotlight snack must-haves and wellness hampers fromandideal for hosting, visiting, and gifting.CNY is the season to dress your best, and 15 days means plenty of #OOTDs moments. Stay tuned asandshowcase the trendiest festive fashion and beauty items fromandthat shoppers will want in their CNY outfit preparation.To maximise value for your festive shopping, join ourwhich offers bigger savings and early access to exclusive CNY deals. Members enjoy:New users can try Shopee VIP with aFind out more at: https://shopee.com.my/m/shopee-vip Shopee is also offeringmaking it easier to stock up at your own convenience without worrying about delivery fees.From festive livestreams to free shipping and VIP perks, Shopee’s CNY Sale adds more fun, flexibility, and rewards to the lead-up to the Year of the Horse.Explore the full CNY celebration and get everything ready for the festive season at https://shopee.com.my/m/chinese-new-year-sale Hashtag: #Shopee #ChineseNewYear #Sale

