Get CNY-Ready with Tips from Shopee Live Masters
Designed to spark festive ideas while helping you prepare smarter, the livestream marathon features a mix of Shopee Live Game Shows, special appearances by 3P and d00nuts, as well as curated CNY Master Shows hosted by popular creators. Tune into the livestreams to enjoy daily 50% Off Livestream Voucher, and win up to 88 million Shopee Coins! Here are the CNY Master Shows to look out for:
- Feng Shui Monday
- Gadget Tuesday
- Huat Huat Home Wednesday
- Festive Flavours Thursday
- #GRWS Style Friday
Maximise Savings with Shopee VIPTo maximise value for your festive shopping, join our Shopee VIP, which offers bigger savings and early access to exclusive CNY deals. Members enjoy:
- Daily 25% off vouchers with no minimum spend
- Unlimited free shipping
- Up to RM100 off ShopeeFood, with daily delivery discounts of up to RM3
- Up to 70% off deals from exclusive brands like CHAGEE, Zus, Secret Recipe, and Bananabro
- Up to 20 hours of early access to limited-time deals on key sale days
- Free 3 months of ChatGPT Go access (worth RM119)
Find out more at: https://shopee.com.my/m/shopee-vip
Celebrate CNY with ShopeeShopee is also offering Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend vouchers daily, making it easier to stock up at your own convenience without worrying about delivery fees.
From festive livestreams to free shipping and VIP perks, Shopee’s CNY Sale adds more fun, flexibility, and rewards to the lead-up to the Year of the Horse.
Explore the full CNY celebration and get everything ready for the festive season at https://shopee.com.my/m/chinese-new-year-sale
About Shopee
Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.