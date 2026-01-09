Produced in collaboration with Flagship Advisory Partners, the guide shares the essential steps to design and scale debit, credit and prepaid card programmes, from pilot to launch.

the leading global issuer processor, has shared a new 'Quick Start Guide' that gives fintechs, banks and brands a clear route to launching card programmes in the Philippines. Created with consulting firm Flagship Advisory Partners, the guide turns market structure, operating models, regulatory roles and delivery steps into a practical path from idea to go-live.Card adoption in the Philippines is accelerating at pace. New virtual banks are launching, and rural banks are expanding their models with modern payment methods, all to meet the needs of hundreds of millions of transactions and a rapidly digitising population. In 2025, Filipinos used 283 million cards to move PHP 11.3 trillion, with debit driving five billion annual transactions, prepaid topping 100 million cards and commercial cards surging at 21% growth a year. That mix creates prime conditions for new programmes, provided issuers set clear responsibilities, choose a model that fits and plug into local rails like BancNet."Launching cards in the Philippines isn't just about speed to market, it's about building a sustainable model that can scale within a highly localised ecosystem. This guide distils the practical decisions issuers need to make around operating models, compliance and local rails like BancNet, so they can focus on delivering differentiated products and sustainable growth."Paymentology's Quick Start Guide for New Card Programmes in the Philippines shows issuers how to pick the right operating model - whether technical processing, programme management or co‑branded - and how to define responsibilities across the ecosystem. It also explains how licence sponsors and programme managers can reduce compliance burden while maintaining control of the customer experience. What's inside the Quick Start Guide for New Card Programmes in the Philippines:"Launching a card product here involves a specific mix of licensing, scheme requirements, operating decisions and the use of local rails. Working with Paymentology, we've brought these elements together in a way that helps issuers approach the market with clarity and confidence."The Quick Start Guide to Card Programmes in the Philippines is available to download now at: https://www.paymentology.com/guide/issuing-new-card-programmes-philippines

