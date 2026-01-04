https://youtu.be/9Zm-JzWvUVA

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 January 2026 - From December 19 to 23, the "Diverse Civilizations, Shared Community" Global Youth Multicultural Forum - Asia Session (Singapore & Malaysia), co-hosted by International Culture Association of the Xizang Autonomous Region and Center for International Cultural Communication (CICG), was successfully held.The event was held under the theme of "Hearing the Yarlung Zangbo Through the Voice of Youth" in Singapore, and themed "Cultures as The Way: Youth Mission in Heritage Preservation" in Malaysia, where keynote speeches and round-table dialogues were organized. A total of 15 experts and scholars from various fields shared their practices and insights from four dimensions — cultural and tourism integration, cultural communication, ecological charm, and international exchanges — providing diverse approaches and practical wisdom for cross-cultural exchanges.The event also included cultural and art exchange performances from Xizang, China, as well as an exhibition featuring photographs illustrating the progress in Xizang's development over the decades. Through these artistic performances and photo displays, audiences were given an immersive experience of the region's cultural appeal and developmental achievements.Moreover, the Xizang Song and Dance Troupe extended the stage of cultural exchanges to the city streets, staging flash mob performances in Singapore and Malaysia under the theme of "Diverse Civilizations, Shared Community". Blending Xizang's song and dance with urban styles, the events created a vibrant atmosphere that attracted tourists from around the world to stop, take photos and share their experiences. Through these exchanges, the unique charm of the civilization on the "roof of the world" was brilliantly showcased in Southeast Asia, which also highlighted the profound friendship between China and Malaysia. This event was a vivid demonstration that civilizations become richer through exchanges and more interconnected through mutual learning.Hashtag: #CICG

