KUCHING, Jan 5 — The Sarawak State Government will form a special task force to closely oversee the implementation of road infrastructure projects worth about RM2.7 billion in the Gedong area, aimed at ensuring timely completion and resolving issues promptly.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is also State Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD), said the task force will be chaired by his deputy, Datuk Aidel Lariwoo, and will hold regular meetings to monitor progress as well as address challenges faced during project implementation.

He said close coordination with the Public Works Department Sarawak (JKRS), the Land and Survey Department and contractors is crucial, particularly in resolving land-related issues that could affect timelines.

“JKRS and MIPD teams are committed to monitoring these projects very closely to ensure they are completed as planned. That is why we are frequently on the ground,” he told reporters after inspecting the projects in Gedong today.

Uggah said daily and monthly meetings have been directed at the implementation level, with progress reports to be submitted to him every two months.

The Gedong road projects involve three major developments comprising 10 construction packages, with contractors already mobilised at several sites.

These include five packages under the Serian–Gedong–Samarahan Highway, two packages for the upgrading of Jalan Gedong–Simunjan, and three packages for the proposed Jalan Gedong–Semalatong.

The projects are expected to significantly improve connectivity, spur economic activity and enhance the quality of life for residents in Gedong and surrounding areas. — Bernama