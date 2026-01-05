PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — The Prime Minister’s Office today pledged improvement in Putrajaya’s policy communication as part of the Anwar administration’s effort to ensure information about government programmes are streamlined and easy to understand.

Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, senior press secretary to the prime minister, said 2026’s focus will go beyond formulating policies but also “fast delivery and organised implementation”, a new year message that came just hours after Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced several key reforms expected to be carried out this year.

“Coming into 2026, this year’s focus won’t just be about crafting policies, but to make sure implementation of them are more organised, faster delivery with tangible benefits that can be felt by everyone,” he said.

“In line with that, the government will continue to strengthen strategic communication as the bridge between policy and people — to ensure information is delivered with clarity, consistency and factual, as well as making sure services and opportunities are easily accessed without confusion,” he added.

In a rallying New Year message delivered this morning, Anwar called on the civil service to step up, reminding them of their mandate to serve the people with integrity and efficiency.

Anwar directed all ministries and government departments to expedite the shift to online processes as part of ongoing bureaucratic reforms, as part of a digitalisation drive to speed up processes and reduce red tape.