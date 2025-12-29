COLORADO, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 December 2025 - Recently, BGEANX Exchange announced that its security tokenization trading system has been completed and officially launched. The system has enabled seamless operation across key links such as trading and settlement, reflecting substantial progress by BGEANX in RWA (Real World Asset) related business.For a long time, security tokenization has been regarded as an important direction for connecting traditional finance and the crypto industry. The challenge lies not in technological implementation, but in whether it can follow the settlement logic of mature securities markets. Without unified standards, it is often difficult to operate at scale and in compliance.In this newly launched security tokenization system, BGEANX has integrated with the DTCC (Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation) settlement framework, making the transaction, asset registration, clearing process, and operational mechanism of digital securities complete and closely aligned with the logic of traditional securities markets.Notably, BGEANX Exchange has simultaneously established a business rule system that matches the attributes of securities. In key areas such as product structure, investor access, information disclosure, and trading restrictions, it has introduced regulatory logic from traditional securities markets, providing clearer boundaries and rules.On the user experience side, investors can participate in stock and ETF trading and portfolio management within a unified account system. This convenient experience lowers the operational barriers between different asset systems and enhances the ease of asset allocation.Industry analysts point out that a security tokenization system built according to DTCC settlement logic is easier for traditional financial institutions and professional investors to understand, helping to narrow the institutional gap between digital assets and traditional securities markets.With the official launch of the security tokenization system of BGEANX Exchange, digital securities have moved from conceptual exploration into practical operation, providing a reference pathway for the continued advancement of security tokenization.Hashtag: #BGEANX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.