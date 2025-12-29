[email protected]

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, effective December 19, 2025, its common shares have been added to the CSE25 Index as part of the Canadian Securities Exchange's ("CSE") quarterly index rebalancing.The CSE 25 Index is comprised of the 25 leading companies listed on the CSE, selected based on market capitalization and liquidity criteria. Inclusion in the index increases visibility among institutional and retail investors and results in broader exposure through index-linked investment products and mandates."Inclusion in the CSE25 reflects the growing recognition of First Phosphate's strategic positioning within the North American critical minerals and energy transition ecosystem," said John Passalacqua, CEO of First Phosphate. "As lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") batteries are now the dominant chemistry for grid-scale energy storage, data centers and mobility applications, investors are increasingly focused on secure, domestic sources of high-purity phosphate and our differentiated, vertically integrated platform to serve that demand."First Phosphate is advancing a rare, high-purity igneous phosphate resource in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, with the objective of supplying high purity phosphate-based downstream materials required for LFP batteries. The Company's mine-to-market strategy is focused on onshoring critical battery materials, reducing supply chain risk, and supporting North American energy security.First Phosphate has recently produced commercial-grade LFP 18650 battery cells using North American critical minerals: https://firstphosphate.com/north-american-lfp-battery-cells The high-purity phosphoric acid and iron powder for these LFP 18650 battery cells was produced using rare igneous anorthosite rock extracted from the Company's Bégin-Lamarche property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral exploration, development and cleantech company dedicated to building and onshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain for North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and national security. First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Canada is a North American rare igneous phosphate resource yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.Bennett KurtzChief Financial OfficerTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com X:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

