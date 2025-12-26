SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 December 2025– Apical continues to reinforce its commitment to preventing and reducing stunting by prioritising women's health in Cilincing subdistrict, North Jakarta. Through its business unit, PT Asianagro Agungjaya (PT AAJ), Apical collaborated with the Cilincing Community Health Centre (Puskesmas Cilincing) to implement community-based programmes focused on women's health and early stunting prevention.The initiative was launched on 15 December 2025 at the RW 03, RW 09 and RW 10 community offices within the Cilincing public housing complex. Targeting women of reproductive age, the programme was designed as a preventive effort to raise awareness and improve access to essential health services, particularly reproductive health, as a foundation for healthy families and future generations.Apical's CSR Manager, Sugiantoro, said the collaboration reflects the company's long-term, preventive approach to public health. "We believe that healthy women are the pillars of strong families and a key force in shaping healthy communities. Through PT AAJ's involvement, we aim to create tangible impact by prioritising early prevention, rather than focusing solely on treatment," he said.A key focus of the initiative was the early detection of cervical cancer, a serious but largely preventable disease when identified through routine screening and timely intervention. Services provided included IVA screening (visual inspection with acetic acid) and HPV (human papillomavirus) testing.Dr Kezia Ivana from the Cilincing Community Health Centre explained that IVA and HPV screenings are effective methods for detecting cervical cancer at an early stage."Early detection allows us to identify the virus that causes cervical cancer sooner, significantly reducing the risk of disease progression. When detected early, the chances of recovery are very high. However, if left undetected, cervical cancer can lead to severe pain, abnormal bleeding, kidney and urinary tract disorders, swelling of the legs, and fertility problems that may prevent women from having children," she said.Apical's participation in this initiative aligns with the company's 5Cs philosophy that whatever it does must be good for the Community, Country, Climate and Customer, and only then will it be good for the Company, which underpins its commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth. Through partnerships with local stakeholders, Apical, a member of the RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, continues to support government efforts to address stunting while contributing to improved social and women's health outcomes, particularly in communities surrounding its operational areas.Hashtag: #RGE #Apical #CSR #Stunting #Indonesia #Women #Health #Communities

