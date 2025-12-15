PERSOL’s latest Industry Insight Report reveals how digitalisation, sustainability and shifting worker expectations are transforming recruitment and retention across Asia Pacific.

2025 talent trends and hiring priorities

At the heart of this transformation is the rise of hybrid skills , where digital fluency and human capability increasingly go hand in hand. These capabilities are especially important in digital sales and customer-facing roles, where employers look for talent who can combine technical proficiency with strong communication skills.

Closely linked to this is the growing importance of sustainability and compliance literacy. As ESG expectations become more deeply embedded in business strategy, roles once limited to sustainability teams are now expanding across finance, operations and supply chain functions.

The study also points to a major shift in the employer–employee dynamic, with candidates behaving more like consumers. Jobseekers expect transparency, mobile-first communication and a sense of purpose from the hiring process itself. This trend is evident locally, where bilingual candidates increasingly evaluate organisations on culture, stability and clear growth pathways.

These evolving expectations are most visible among younger professionals, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who prioritise flexibility, belonging and personal growth. For many, meaningful work and supportive leadership now matter more than salary alone.

. For many, meaningful work and supportive leadership now matter more than salary alone. The report also highlights a growing need for stronger collaboration between businesses, educators and government to keep skills development aligned with evolving workforce demands. In Hong Kong, this coordinated approach is becoming increasingly important as industries adapt to rapid digitalisation, rising service expectations and ongoing talent shortages.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - PERSOL has released its Industry Insight Report 2025, revealing an urgent need for employers across Asia Pacific to adapt to a fast-changing talent landscape. With hybrid digital and ESG-related skills in short supply, the study finds that employee expectations for flexibility, purpose and growth now outweigh pay, reshaping talent attraction and retention across the region.In Hong Kong, hiring remains selective, with steady demand for digital sales talent, bilingual professionals and frontline leaders. Employers are also facing rising wage pressure and waning youth interest in frontline roles, prompting businesses to rethink how they attract and engage talent. To fill critical service and customer-facing roles, companies are increasingly widening their talent search across the broader region to address persistent shortages.Based on findings from 12 markets and four core sectors – Manufacturing, Consumer, Professional Services and Supply Chain – the report offers a regional view of how work and workforce priorities are evolving.PERSOL's Industry Insights Report 2025 finds that automation, sustainability regulation and demographic change are reshaping labour markets across the region.Employers continue to face widespread skills shortages, with demand for digital, analytical and hybrid capabilities outpacing supply in most major markets. ESG awareness and compliance literacy are also becoming essential hiring criteria as organisations respond to growing sustainability expectations.The report highlights that Generation Z and millennial professionals are reshaping what they value at work, prioritising flexibility, purpose and development opportunities over pay alone. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), Asia and the Pacific remains the world's fastest-growing employment region, underscoring the need for businesses to evolve workforce strategies in line with these shifting expectations.Elvin Tan, Regional Director and Head of Operations APAC said, "The region's talent economy is at a crossroads. Workforce gaps are no longer just about headcount. They are about adaptability. Employers who balance technology investment with cultural intelligence and purpose-led hiring will emerge stronger in the next cycle."The report identifies five interconnected shifts reshaping how employers hire, engage and compete for talent across Asia Pacific.Zen Loh, Managing Director & Strategic Business Group Head said, "This report reflects PERSOL's commitment to equipping our clients with data-driven insights that translate into real workforce strategies. We're helping businesses and jobseekers prepare for what's next by understanding the skills, mindsets and motivations shaping the future of work."PERSOL believes that insight is only powerful when it drives action. Across Asia Pacific, the company works alongside organisations to turn workforce intelligence into real progress, helping them attract, develop and retain the people who will shape the next generation of work.Download the PERSOL Industry Insight Report 2025 at www.persolapac.com/industry-insights-2025 to explore the trends transforming how Asia Pacific works, hires and grows.

About PERSOL in APAC

PERSOL is Asia-Pacific's leading Staffing and HR solutions partner, operating across 13 markets with deep local insight and regional scale. With more than 140 offices and decades of experience, we deliver integrated workforce solutions that are tailored, tech-enabled, and designed for the dynamic world of work.



We combine human expertise with smart technology to help organisations solve workforce challenges, unlock potential, and stay ahead of change. From recruitment and talent management to workforce strategy and advisory, our collaborative approach puts your goals at the centre.



In 2025, we came together under the PERSOL name - reflecting our bold vision for the future of work and our Group's Vision: 'Work and Smile'. Whether you're building teams, growing careers, or transforming how work gets done, we're here.