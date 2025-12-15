KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 15 — A female assistant landscape architect lost RM67,789 after being scammed by a non-existent online part-time job syndicate.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said on December 12, the 20-year-old victim saw a part-time job offer on the social media site Instagram.

He said the victim was interested, contacted the suspect via WhatsApp and was asked to fill in personal information ostensibly to start work at Padini Holding company.

“The victim, who is from Kampung Kubang Parit here, was then instructed to contact the suspect’s friend on Telegram and pay a registration fee of RM10 for registration.

“After that, the victim was instructed to enter a website to buy random items to get a commission. However, the victim needs to make a payment first and the money will be returned along with the commission to the victim’s account,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim was initially very happy to have received a refund and commission for the first two tasks.

According to him, she became increasingly confident and trusting and completed 14 other tasks, but failed to receive any profit and refund as promised.

“The victim made a payment totalling RM67,789 to five different bank accounts for the task from December 12 to 14.

“The victim lodged a police report at 10.29 last night after failing to receive the promised refund and commission, besides efforts to contact the suspect also failed. Following this, the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama