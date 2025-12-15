SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 –

MyRepublic today announced the official launch of Card Arena, a dedicated Trading Card Game (TCG) community hub dedicated to local TCG players and collectors in Singapore. Card Arena is a neutral hub for local card shops, distributors, community groups, and new trading card game IP creators to showcase their products, host events, and grow their communities under one roof.

MyRepublic Launches Card Arena, a Community Hub for Singapore’s Trading Card Scene

Located at Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard, #02-323/324, Card Arena brings together retail, play spaces, consignment, events, and community-driven activities in a single venue. Designed as a collaborative platform for the entire industry, Card Arena provides partners, from established retailers to emerging creators, with a shared space to reach more players and introduce new experiences to the market.Built as an inclusive destination for both fans and industry partners, Card Arena enables players to buy, sell, trade, and play across multiple TCG universes. The space features MyRepublic’s own retail offerings alongside curated showcases from partner shops, vendors, and independent TCG studios, helping strengthen visibility for the broader ecosystem.Key features include dedicated casual and competitive play areas, livestream-ready kiosks, a card scanner for instant price checks, and consignment cabinets available for rent. Weekly rotation of tournaments, leagues, and community-run events will be held in collaboration with independent organisers, creators, and TCG groups.“Card Arena was created to give the TCG community a reliable, neutral space to play, run events, and connect,” said. “Our goal isn’t to compete with existing shops, it’s to support the ecosystem by offering a venue that complements what others are already doing.”He added: “We’re open to working with organisers, shops, creators, and community groups. Anyone who wants to run tournaments, host sessions, or showcase products is welcome to partner with us.”The grand opening onwill include a, where visitors can explore Card Arena's key stations, and redeem a limited-edition goodie bag - while stocks last. The day concludes withfrom, with all participants receiving a goodie bag and the chance to compete for the inaugural trophy and top-ten prizes. To register for either event, TCG fans can visit spacestation.app Card Arena aligns with MyRepublic’s continued expansion into lifestyle and gaming-focused initiatives, complementing its portfolio of high-performance broadband services and customer engagement programmes. The launch reinforces MyRepublic’s commitment to supporting Singapore’s TCG landscape by establishing a permanent, community-first venue for players, organisers, and businesses.is located at, and operates daily fromFor early access and media coverage on launch day, please email us at [email protected] .Hashtag: #CardArena #MyRepublic #TradingCardGrame #TCG #CardArenaLaunch #PoweredByMyRepublic #MyRepublicGaming #TCGCommunitySG

About MyRepublic Broadband Pte Ltd

MyRepublic is an award-winning telecom operator whose values lie in the future of connectivity, the next opportunity to disrupt, and innovations that will make a real difference. The provider's priority is to redefine broadband and mobile connectivity in the markets it operates and empower customers to understand what a true modern connectivity experience can be.



For more information, please visit https://cardarena.sg/



