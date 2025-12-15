KUCHING, Dec 15 — The proposal to supply electricity from Sarawak to Peninsular Malaysia, to be managed by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB), remains at the policy and technical stages, including the implementation of studies and surveys involving Indonesia, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Amar Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said although the proposal has received in-principle approval, its implementation still requires detailed technical studies before a feasibility study can be carried out.

“At present, it remains at the policy stage. In-principle approval has been obtained, but we must first conduct technical studies, including surveys involving Indonesia to notify the country.

“We expect the feasibility study to be carried out next year,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Ceria Ke Sekolah TNB’ programme, P194 Petra Jaya Edition, here.

Fadillah said the electricity supply project is expected to involve several key parties, including TNB, Petronas and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

On tariff setting, Fadillah said the matter has yet to be determined as it depends on the outcome of detailed studies to establish the overall project cost, as well as negotiations between TNB and SEB.

Previous reports state that Sarawak had, in principle, agreed to supply 1,000 megawatts (MW) of green energy each to Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia, marking a new era of cross-border energy cooperation under projects within the Asean Power Grid initiative.

Earlier, at the event, 250 primary and secondary school students in the Petra Jaya parliamentary constituency received basic school supplies under the TNB-organised programme. — Bernama