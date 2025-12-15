Month Important Milestones in the Development of the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery

May 2020 GMG and UQ win Australian Research Council grant for Graphene battery development

Apr 2021 The University of Queensland and GMG kick off coin cell battery development project

May 2021 Graphene aluminium-ion battery performance data - Energy Density and Power Density

Jun 2021 Graphene aluminium-ion battery performance data - Cycle Life

Jun 2021 Significant potential battery customer market response to launch of battery

Jul 2021 Investment decision for coin cell battery development centre

Oct 2021 Construction starts for coin cell battery development centre

Oct 2021 Bosch Australia Manufacturing Solutions and GMG sign Letter of Intent

Dec 2021 Commencement coin cell battery development centre

Dec 2021 Initial coin cell batteries sent for customer feedback

Mar 2022 Initial factory acceptance testing of semi-automated prototype battery cell assembly equipment

Mar 2022 Wood Engineering and GMG Sign a Letter of Intent

May 2022 Rio Tinto and GMG sign Letter of Intent

Jun 2022 Commissioning of Pouch Cell Equipment

Jun 2022 Bob Galyen, former chief technology officer of CATL, joins GMG technical advisory committee.

Aug 2022 Investment decision for Phase 1 modular Graphene Production Plant

Oct 2022 Significant battery performance, cell and graphene production improvements

Dec 2022 Investment of $600k Battery Development Centre

Feb 2023 Australian Government Approval (AICIS) for production and sale of batteries.

May 2023 Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto signed

May 2023 Battery Technology Readiness Level (BRTL) 2-3 reached

May 2023 Decision to switch to develop Pouch Cells (instead of Coin Cells)

Jul 2023 Bob Galyen former chief technology officer of CATL joins GMG board of Directors

Sep 2023 Battery Pouch Cell Prototypes Multilayered Auto-Stacker Demonstration

Sep 2023 Reaching 500 mAh capacity battery

Sep 2023 Battery Technology Readiness Level (BRTL) 4 reached

Nov 2023 Rio Tinto and GMG Partnership Video Launched

Dec 2023 Commissioning of modular Graphene Production Plant

Feb 2024 1000 mAh Capacity Reached

Mar 2024 Graphene Manufacturing Group Secures AU$2 million Funding Grant from Queensland Government for Battery Pilot Plant

Aug 2024 GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery: Progress Update and Next Steps Toward Commercialisation

