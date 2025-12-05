Company Marks Over 10,000 Saplings Planted Since 2019; Supports 1,200 New Plantings with School Eco Clubs at Kuala Selangor Nature ParkKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd "(MSIG Malaysia)", has strengthened its long-term commitment to coastal conservation through its ongoing partnership with the Malaysian Nature Society (MNS), facilitating a mangrove planting initiative where 20 Kelab Pencinta Alam (KPA) school eco clubs planted 1,200 saplings at the Kuala Selangor Nature Park (KNSP).
The planting activity, supported by MSIG's sponsorship of the saplings, is part of a wider, multi-year collaboration with MNS focused on rehabilitating Malaysia's mangrove ecosystems. Since the partnership began in 2019, MSIG and MNS have planted approximately 10,587 mangrove saplings across Peninsular Malaysia – a number that will continue to grow with the additional 1,200 saplings planted with the school eco clubs, 1,200 saplings planted last week across Selangor, Kedah, Perak, Melaka, Johor and Kota Kinabalu, and a further 400 saplings scheduled for planting before the end of this year.
In addition to financially supporting the planting programme, many MSIG employees also took time out of their usual work routines to volunteer in the planting activities facilitated by MNS in various parts of the country.
MSIG Malaysia's Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Ang Yien Chia, expressed her appreciation for the team's commitment to the initiative and reaffirmed the company's belief in fostering shared value through environmental resilience:
"Since 2019, MSIG has been working closely with the Malaysian Nature Society to restore these valuable ecosystems across the country. Together, we have planted more than 10,000 mangrove saplings in multiple states, and we remain committed to expanding these efforts each year. Our aim is not just to count the number of trees planted, but to contribute to stronger, healthier, and more resilient coastal communities in the long term."
Ms. Ang added, "What made the event especially meaningful is the involvement of young Malaysians. By planting these saplings, the students not only learn about conservation—they are actively shaping Malaysia's environmental future. We believe the next generation will continue to play a crucial role in safeguarding our natural heritage, and we are proud to support their efforts alongside MNS. We look forward to continuing this partnership to create shared value for communities, for nature, and for the generations to come."
Speaking at the event, MSIG Malaysia's Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Toshibumi Suzuki, emphasized the vital role of nature-based protection in supporting communities:
"Our partnership with MNS reflects our belief that environmental protection and community resilience must go hand in hand. Growing up and working in Japan, I have seen how natural disasters such as typhoons and floods can severely impact people's lives and livelihoods. Malaysia experiences its own challenges with flooding, and this is why the idea of protection — both through insurance and through nature — is so important to us at MSIG."
"Mangrove forests are one of the best examples of how nature protects us. Their strong root systems help stabilise coastlines, reduce the impact of waves and storm surges, and protect communities living in low-lying areas. They also support biodiversity by providing habitat for fish, birds, and other wildlife, while helping to mitigate climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide. In many ways, mangroves act as nature's own form of insurance."
A Nationwide Conservation Footprint
Since 2019, MSIG and MNS have carried out mangrove replanting activities in diverse locations nationwide, demonstrating the programme's broad geographical reach and conservation significance. Planting sites to date include:
- Sungai Cherating, Pahang
- Kuala Bagan Tiang, Perak
- Kampung Pulau Ketam, Perlis
- Kuala Selangor Nature Park, Selangor
- Delta Kelantan, Kelantan
- Sungai Merbok, Kedah
- Tanjung Tuan, Melaka
- Taman EcoCare, Terengganu
- Tanjung Piai, Johor
- Lukut, Negeri Sembilan
- Nibong Tebal, Penang
- Darau Wetlands, Sabah (new site added in 2025)
MSIG's work with MNS extends beyond one-off volunteerism, reflecting the company's long-term vision to create shared value by strengthening Malaysia's environmental resilience.
This mangrove programme remains MSIG's primary supported initiative under its partnership with MNS, with plans to explore additional activities aligned with ecological restoration and community resilience in the future.
About MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd
MSIG Insurance (Malaysia) Bhd ("MSIG Malaysia") is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of MS&AD Insurance Group Holding, Inc. (MS&AD).
With over 100 years of general insurance experience and a nationwide network of 20 branches in Malaysia, MSIG Malaysia is one of the leading general insurers in Fire, Engineering and Motor classes and No.1* in Marine Cargo, offering an extensive range of products and services for personal and business needs.
MSIG Malaysia's expertise is well recognised through its receipt of many prestigious awards. These have included the 2020 Reader's Digest Quality Service Award – Silver winner in the Car Insurance category. MSIG was recognised for having one of the highest levels of quality service, which reflects the effort that the company has put in to satisfy consumers' demand for high service standards. The company was also awarded the 2018 "Outstanding Property and Casualty Insurer in Malaysia" award in the InsuranceAsia News Awards for Excellence. MSIG Malaysia was commended for leading the market with strong financial growth, investment in product innovation, enhanced digital capabilities in business and claims management systems and strong customer service proposition. Its commitment to customer service excellence through its efforts in enhancing the customer experience and industry leadership in Enterprise Risk Management also earned MSIG Malaysia the "General Insurance Company of the Year" at the Asia Insurance Industry Awards in 2015. Later at the 26th Asia Insurance Industry Awards 2022, MSIG Malaysia was among the Top 3 Finalists for the General Insurance Company of the Year.
For more information on MSIG Malaysia, visit www.msig.com.my or facebook.com/MSIGmy.
*As of Dec 2024
About Malaysia Nature Society (MNS)
Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) is the oldest and largest membership-based environmental non-governmental organization in Malaysia. Established in 1940, The Society's mission is to promote the study, appreciation, conservation and protection of Malaysia's natural heritage. MNS has been the main force behind the protection of many key habitats as well as national, marine and state parks in Malaysia. The Society is also actively involved in species and habitat conservation as well as in the ratification of climate change convention in Malaysia.
For more info about MNS, please visit www.mns.my or facebook.com/MalaysianNatureSociety.Official