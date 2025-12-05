From left to right: Dr. Li Ming, Vice President, ZTE Corporation, and President of the ZTE Global Learning & Development Centre; Tuan Yusri bin Razalli @ Ghazalli, Senior Deputy Director, Human Capital Development Division, JPA; Mr. Gu Junying, Senior Vice President, ZTE Corporation; Professor Dato' Dr. Mazliham Mohd Su'ud, President and CEO, MMU; Prof. Ir. Dr. Wong Hin Yong, Vice President, Academic and Innovative Learning, MMU; and Mr. Steven Ge, Managing Director, ZTE (Malaysia) Corporation Sdn. Bhd., during the exchange of the ZTE–MMU AI Strategic Collaboration Addendum.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA- Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 -ZTE Corporation(0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with Multimedia University ("MMU") through the signing of an official addendum, exchanged during the closing ceremony of the PRESTIJ program,ZTE and MMU have worked closely together for many years to advance Malaysia's digital talent pipeline. The collaboration began with the development of 5G end-to-end laboratories in Cyberjaya and Melaka, providing students and researchers with a real-life environment to explore next-generation technologies. ZTE also introduced scholarships to support promising students, ensuring that capable talent receives opportunities to thrive.More recently, MMU was appointed as an authorised training and examination centre for ZTE Certification, covering areas such as 5G, AI, cybersecurity, wireless technologies, and core networks. This ongoing partnership has helped establish MMU as an important technology training hub for Malaysia.ZTE also continues to support MMU's strategic initiatives, including the establishment of the NexGen Communication Engineering Hub, launched in 2023. Built around four pillars, namely, the professional skills development, creativity, research excellence, and industry collaboration, the hub reflects the forward-looking approach needed to prepare Malaysia's next generation of digital professionals.Beyond the academic ecosystem, the collaboration has extended into public sector talent development. In 2024, ZTE partnered with MMU to deliveran upskilling programme designed to equip a group of government officers with hands-on digital and technology skills. ZTE has once again been appointed to support the second cohort in 2025. After nearly six months of comprehensive training delivered across seven major cities in China, the programme reached its final milestone in Beijing last week. On December 3, a formal closing ceremony was convened at MMU Cyberjaya, officially marking the completion of the China–Malaysia training initiative. The event recognised the accomplishments of participating officers and reaffirmed the deepening collaboration between both nations in developing a digitally empowered, future-ready public service workforce.said: "We are honoured to support Malaysia's public service and academic institutions as they build essential digital capabilities. Even as participants complete their programmes today, the journey of learning continues. Technology evolves quickly, and continuous development is vital to building a future-ready workforce."The newly signed addendum deepens this cooperation by equipping MMU with ZTE's cutting-edge AiCube AI education and compute platform, along with smart classroom solutions. AiCube combines a high-performance AI computing foundation with an interactive learning environment, enabling immersive, personalised, and efficient learning experiences. Importantly, these facilities will form a shared ecosystem accessible to both MMU students and JPA programme participants, serving as a testbed for AI and cybersecurity learning, applied research, and project development., said: "MMU welcomes this enhanced collaboration with ZTE. The deployment of the AiCube platform strengthens our ability to train industry-ready graduates and public service leaders, and supports Malaysia's broader digital transformation agenda. This collaboration reinforces MMU's role as a leading institution for technology-driven education, research, and talent development."ZTE reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Malaysia's digital and innovation ecosystem through sustained investment in talent development, advanced learning technologies, and strong partnerships with academia and government. With this expanded collaboration, ZTE and MMU will continue working together to advance the nation's capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, and next-generation connectivity, contributing to a more future-ready Malaysia.

About ZTE

ZTE connects the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, and its portfolio spans communication networks, computing infrastructure, industry digital solutions, and personal and home smart terminals. Serving over a quarter of the world's population, ZTE is dedicated to leading globally in connectivity and intelligent computing, enabling communication and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

About Multimedia University (MMU)

Multimedia University is a leading Malaysian institution focused on technology-based education and research, developing industry-ready graduates in engineering, ICT, creative technologies, and digital innovation.