Ali Hussain, Regional Managing Director, ATPI - Asia Pacific (far right) and Kelly Jones, Managing Director, ATPI - Southeast Asia & China (far left), receiving the award for Global Travel Management Company of the Year at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - ATPI Singapore has been recognised as the Global Travel Management Company of the Year at the prestigious TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards Asia 2025. The acknowledgment underlines the company's commitment to travel management excellence and its industry-leading solutions and service levels that address industry-specific challenges and requirements.ATPI Singapore took home top honours in a category that awards the travel management company offering seamless, scalable travel solutions for multinational corporations and global enterprises. The award winner provides integrated travel services across multiple regions and manages intricate travel needs while ensuring cost efficiency, security and an outstanding experience for business travellers worldwide.The inaugural TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards Asia 2025 programme acknowledges the pinnacle of excellence in the travel industry and spotlights key players that consistently redefine industry standards and elevate customer experiences. It honours industry leaders who push boundaries through groundbreaking technologies, sustainable practices and unparalleled service.The win reinforces ATPI's standing as a long-time global leader in corporate and specialist travel management.The company was acquired by Direct Travel in September 2025, creating a powerhouse that combines worldwide strength with personal service and bringing unmatched expertise and a client-first culture across 100 countries that drive over USD 6 billion in annual travel volume."This award reflects our continuous commitment to delivering leading-class travel management services with a deep emphasis on innovation, personalised services and an unerring adaptability to evolving industry trends," said. "We focus on excellence at every touchpoint via award-winning account management that builds lasting partnerships, industry-leading solutions and service levels and unmatched content provisions that empower smarter decision-making."ATPI specialises in delivering innovative, highly bespoke solutions across various industries, including corporate, marine, energy, sports, group travel and event management. Its service philosophy of "big enough to matter, small enough to care" sets new benchmarks in consistency and service.The company's Net Promoter Score of 53.67, exceptional SLA response times within 90 minutes for email requests and a 14-second average phone pick-up outperform the industry standard. These components are supported by a high staff retention of 98%, which preserves long-standing expertise.Innovation at ATPI is not an add-on but a strategic backbone, designed to reimagine how global enterprises manage travel at scale. These purpose-built solutions, utilising technology that is integrated, intuitive and aligned to how organisations operate, address the most persistent pain points in business travel - complexity, risk management, sustainability and user adoption.These include, the industry's first truly open, all-in-one SaaS booking platform transforming global travel management from the ground up. The platform's impact has been recognised across the industry, landing it on Business Travel Magazine's 2025 Tech Hotlist, standing out among 15 recipients as a travel tech innovation genuinely shaking up the sector.Other specialised proprietary platform ecosystems include, a single global gateway to unify all aspects of travel management;andfor seamless, end-to-end crew travel management; andwhich anticipates disruptions before they escalate by overlaying location data with geopolitical, weather and transport intelligence.The industry's most accurate travel carbon calculator,, meanwhile, keeps sustainability front and centre by using actual flight data rather than carbon impact estimates at the point of booking to allow for more responsible choices before tickets are purchased.ATPI's philosophy towards innovation is proactive rather than reactive, where challenges are anticipated, disruptions prevented and strategic priorities embedded into everyday travel. This combination of technology, responsibility and traveller wellbeing is where the company sets industry milestones.During regional unrest in Asia, for instance, theirproactively identified at-risk travellers, rerouted them and informed client teams before the crisis escalated, turning what could have been a major disruption into a minor itinerary adjustment.The Global Travel Management Company of the Year award is a testament to ATPI Singapore's ability to manage global programmes while emphasising the individuals behind every booking. This deep-seated commitment to operational excellence, customer experience and traveller wellbeing enables the company to provide global services with seamless consistency across borders and deliver the responsiveness and local knowledge that complex operations demand.Hashtag: #ATPI

About ATPI

ATPI is a global leader in travel and event management, renowned for delivering innovative and highly tailored solutions across various industries including corporate, marine, mining, energy, sports, and group travel as well as event management services. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Manchester, UK, ATPI employs approximately 2,500 people and has an operations network that spans across 100+ locations on six continents. Their robust global footprint, combined with deep local expertise, allows them to meet the unique and complex needs of a diverse clientele.



In September 2025, ATPI was acquired by longstanding partner Direct Travel to create a global Travel Management powerhouse.





About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel is one of the world's largest travel management companies, focused on delivering exceptional, groundbreaking solutions to every client and traveller. With a long history of proven market expertise, we blend advanced technology, superior service, and expert insights to drive tangible value and meaningful savings—offering solutions across Corporate Travel, Leisure Travel, and Meetings & Events.



Through Avenir, our next-generation platform developed with leading technology partners, we provide the industry's broadest inventory and a modern, real-time shopping experience that empowers travellers and simplifies programme management. What truly sets us apart is the human care behind the technology: an experienced, passionate team dedicated to anticipating needs and delivering exceptional service at every step.



For more information, visit www.dt.com.



