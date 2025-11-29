BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2025 - Heading into its milestone 10season in 2025, the, a cultural phenomenon co-produced by China Media Group, the Ministry of Education of China, and the State Language Commission. This anniversary edition uses poetry as a medium and emotional resonance as a bridge to create a vital cultural link between cherished Chinese literary traditions and audiences across Southeast Asia.Over the past decade, thehas drawn on the wisdom of classical verse to respond to the questions of our time. Championing the belief that "Life is Inherently Poetic," the program has grown into a vital cultural bond linking past and present, China and the world. Through a shared journey into poetry, it creates an opportunity for Southeast Asian audiences to appreciate the timeless elegance and profound beauty of Eastern culture.Building on reimagined concepts, renewed formats, and revitalized visuals, the 2025 edition brings together contestants from diverse professions and regions—university students, firefighting commanders, rural teachers, cultural tourism planners, farmers, and more—to illuminate poetic moments in the nuanced fabric of everyday life. Esteemed cultural scholars like Kang Zhen, Meng Man, Li Bo, and Yang Yu will guide the audience through the evocative gallery of classical verse with commentary that resonates emotionally and intellectually, allowing viewers to feel the profound connection between the individual soul and the spirit of our time.The 2025 edition leverages advanced technology to breath new life into classical poetry. For the first time, the program deploys AI algorithms and fluid lighting technology to transform the stage into a living canvas of poetry and painting. There poetic landscape and digital radiance meet in resonant synchrony, and the digital revival of classical motifs radiate a timeless vitality and beauty.The new edition features a refreshed format, which upgrades beloved segments like "Fei Hua Ling" (a thematic verse chain), "Poetry Chain Duel," and "Poetry in Painting," while introducing a new challenge round—"Champions' League." This innovative segment pits rising stars against title-holders in friendly rivalry, creating cultural resonance that transcends time and space.As a grand Chinese cultural feast steeped in verse, thehas intertwined a decade of dedication with the timeless flow of poetry. This year, we will witness once again the poetic beauty of the East shimmer and shine across the vibrant lands of Southeast Asia.Hashtag: #AICreativity #DigitalCulture #ClassicalPoetry #LiteraryArts #ChinaSEA #ASEANCulture

