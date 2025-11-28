Dr Alvin Oh, Official Launch of MindPowered Coaching for Professionals: Unlocking Innovation Through Cognitive Mastery

Leadership transformation

Executive and career coaching

Organisational development and innovation

Emotional intelligence and resilience building

ESG and sustainability leadership

AGILE and mindset-skillset alignment

Cultural transformation and workforce engagement

Stress and anger management

Emotional healing

Learning and thought-processing challenges

Mindfulness and self-regulation

Building personal resilience and mental wellness

MindPowered Innovation Workshops

Cognitive Mastery Series

MindPowered ESG Leadership Modules covering climate strategy, sustainability governance, organisational culture, and workforce influence strategies

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 - Singapore-based behavioural psychologist, executive coach, and founder of Wisdom International Group, Dr Alvin Oh, officially launched his latest bookat theon 27November 2025. The launch marks a significant milestone in reshaping how leaders, organisations, and professionals harness cognitive mastery to drive innovation, resilience, and sustainable performance.Published by Routledge (Taylor & Francis), the book is now available globally here More about Dr Oh's work and coaching programmes:Rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and human development, "MindPowered Coaching for Professionals" presents a science-based methodology that helps individuals and organisations rewire thought patterns, strengthen emotional agility, enhance resilience, and ignite innovation from within.Building upon more than 40 years of experience in global leadership, organisational development, and talent management, Dr Oh consolidates insights from his tenure at leading institutions, including STATSChipPAC, Linde Group, Chartered Semiconductor, Panalpina-DSV, and Nanyang Technological University, to offer a transformative approach to leadership and performance.At the heart of this approach lies the concept of cognitive mastery, the cornerstone that elevates traditional leadership development into a deeper, measurable, and future-ready capability. Cognitive mastery is critical for professionals, practitioners, executives, managers, and individuals seeking to transform their performance through talent development, measured by one's SuccessQuotient@Work (McGraw-Hill).It unlocks innovation by harnessing Multiple Intelligence over Artificial Intelligence, supported by neuroscience and technology. Through the balance of Mind–Emotion–Soul, individuals develop an integrated and holistic operating model that extends beyond the capabilities of computers, robots, and humanoids.By understanding and applying 22 developmental tools and techniques, together with Wisdom International Group's proprietary Personal and Management Diagnostic Instruments and Profiles, leaders and organisations gain powerful intervention strategies for growth. These tools, combined with psychometric and psychological assessments, strengthen decision-making, close capability gaps, and accelerate development across both 1-to-1 coaching and corporate consultancy environments.At the core of Dr Oh's message is a powerful premise, "The greatest driver of sustainable business success is not technology but the human mind. When leaders learn to reframe their thinking, reshape culture, and elevate emotional consciousness, innovation becomes inevitable."The book introduces 22 MindPowered Techniques across 18 chapters, providing practical and evidence-based strategies for:The framework is supported by diagnostic cognitive tools that assess personality, values, emotional intelligence, resilience, potential, mind–emotion–soul alignment, and behavioural tendencies. These help leaders make informed decisions, close competency gaps, and empower teams to perform at their highest potential.Drawing from neuroscience and behavioural psychology, Dr Oh highlights the mental, emotional, and cognitive stumbling blocks that impede innovation, including stress, anger, learning disorders, emotional struggles, and dissonance. He emphasises how addressing these barriers through cognitive mastery strengthens organisational resilience and adaptability.A key part of the launch explored the rising role of AI as a partner in coaching, how AI agents can complement human intelligence by amplifying capabilities, improving performance, and supporting human development without replacing human coaches.Dr Oh also touched on the delicate intersection of AI and mental health, stressing the need for proper guardrails while recognising the potential of AI-powered developmental tools.The book expands beyond corporate performance to present an integrated mind–emotion–soul pathway, drawing on psychotherapy, neuroscientific therapy, behavioural analysis, mindfulness, and emotional well-being strategies. It covers:This makes the book relevant not only to corporate professionals but also to psychologists, counsellors, adult educators, and individuals seeking personal transformation.To complement the book, Dr Oh unveiled the MindPowered Coaching Programme 2026, accredited by ICF in partnership with STADA and SUSS–IAL. The programme includes:These programmes aim to equip leaders and organisations with practical tools to navigate volatility and build high-performance, future-ready teams.Hashtag: #CognitiveMastery #MindPoweredCoaching #LeadershipDevelopment #ExecutiveCoaching #BookLaunch #Wisdominternationalgroup

Wisdom International Group



About Dr Alvin Oh



Dr Alvin Oh, PhD (Hull, UK), is a behavioural psychologist, executive coach, registered & certified management consultant and academic fellow of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, and Practice Professor with over four decades of experience. He has trained more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and is recognised for his contributions to leadership development, talent management, organisational sustainability, and human capital transformation with the Honorary Doctorate award in Leadership and Management (London). He is also an adjunct associate professor, adult educator, coach educator and adult educator mentor at institutions such as ICF, NTU, SUSS-IAL, and Duke.



About Wisdom International Group



Founded in 2009, Wisdom International Group (WIG APAC, 2023) Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based consultancy dedicated to leadership development, organisational innovation, talent transformation, executive coaching, ESG and sustainability consulting, and holistic human development. WIG's mission is to empower leaders and organisations to unlock their fullest potential through cognitive, emotional, and behavioral mastery

