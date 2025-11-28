Published by Routledge (Taylor & Francis), the book is now available globally here.
A Groundbreaking Framework for Modern Leadership
Rooted in neuroscience, psychology, and human development, "MindPowered Coaching for Professionals" presents a science-based methodology that helps individuals and organisations rewire thought patterns, strengthen emotional agility, enhance resilience, and ignite innovation from within.
Building upon more than 40 years of experience in global leadership, organisational development, and talent management, Dr Oh consolidates insights from his tenure at leading institutions, including STATSChipPAC, Linde Group, Chartered Semiconductor, Panalpina-DSV, and Nanyang Technological University, to offer a transformative approach to leadership and performance.
At the heart of this approach lies the concept of cognitive mastery, the cornerstone that elevates traditional leadership development into a deeper, measurable, and future-ready capability. Cognitive mastery is critical for professionals, practitioners, executives, managers, and individuals seeking to transform their performance through talent development, measured by one's SuccessQuotient@Work (McGraw-Hill).
It unlocks innovation by harnessing Multiple Intelligence over Artificial Intelligence, supported by neuroscience and technology. Through the balance of Mind–Emotion–Soul, individuals develop an integrated and holistic operating model that extends beyond the capabilities of computers, robots, and humanoids.
By understanding and applying 22 developmental tools and techniques, together with Wisdom International Group's proprietary Personal and Management Diagnostic Instruments and Profiles, leaders and organisations gain powerful intervention strategies for growth. These tools, combined with psychometric and psychological assessments, strengthen decision-making, close capability gaps, and accelerate development across both 1-to-1 coaching and corporate consultancy environments.
At the core of Dr Oh's message is a powerful premise, "The greatest driver of sustainable business success is not technology but the human mind. When leaders learn to reframe their thinking, reshape culture, and elevate emotional consciousness, innovation becomes inevitable."
22 MindPowered Techniques and Cognitive Mastery Tools
The book introduces 22 MindPowered Techniques across 18 chapters, providing practical and evidence-based strategies for:
- Leadership transformation
- Executive and career coaching
- Organisational development and innovation
- Emotional intelligence and resilience building
- ESG and sustainability leadership
- AGILE and mindset-skillset alignment
- Cultural transformation and workforce engagement
Addressing Mental Blocks, AI Disruption & the Future of Work
Drawing from neuroscience and behavioural psychology, Dr Oh highlights the mental, emotional, and cognitive stumbling blocks that impede innovation, including stress, anger, learning disorders, emotional struggles, and dissonance. He emphasises how addressing these barriers through cognitive mastery strengthens organisational resilience and adaptability.
A key part of the launch explored the rising role of AI as a partner in coaching, how AI agents can complement human intelligence by amplifying capabilities, improving performance, and supporting human development without replacing human coaches.
Dr Oh also touched on the delicate intersection of AI and mental health, stressing the need for proper guardrails while recognising the potential of AI-powered developmental tools.
Holistic Human Development Beyond the Workplace
The book expands beyond corporate performance to present an integrated mind–emotion–soul pathway, drawing on psychotherapy, neuroscientific therapy, behavioural analysis, mindfulness, and emotional well-being strategies. It covers:
- Stress and anger management
- Emotional healing
- Learning and thought-processing challenges
- Mindfulness and self-regulation
- Building personal resilience and mental wellness
Launch of the MindPowered Coaching Programme
To complement the book, Dr Oh unveiled the MindPowered Coaching Programme 2026, accredited by ICF in partnership with STADA and SUSS–IAL. The programme includes:
- MindPowered Innovation Workshops
- Cognitive Mastery Series
- MindPowered ESG Leadership Modules covering climate strategy, sustainability governance, organisational culture, and workforce influence strategies
Wisdom International Group
About Dr Alvin Oh
Dr Alvin Oh, PhD (Hull, UK), is a behavioural psychologist, executive coach, registered & certified management consultant and academic fellow of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, and Practice Professor with over four decades of experience. He has trained more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and is recognised for his contributions to leadership development, talent management, organisational sustainability, and human capital transformation with the Honorary Doctorate award in Leadership and Management (London). He is also an adjunct associate professor, adult educator, coach educator and adult educator mentor at institutions such as ICF, NTU, SUSS-IAL, and Duke.
About Wisdom International Group
Founded in 2009, Wisdom International Group (WIG APAC, 2023) Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based consultancy dedicated to leadership development, organisational innovation, talent transformation, executive coaching, ESG and sustainability consulting, and holistic human development. WIG's mission is to empower leaders and organisations to unlock their fullest potential through cognitive, emotional, and behavioral mastery