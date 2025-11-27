AIA Hong Kong Support for Our Customers

Dedicated personnel for urgent case follow-up

Medical, claims, and other necessary support

Assistance with protection, claims, and related enquiries

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2025 - AIA Hong Kong is deeply saddened by the tragic fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po and extends heartfelt condolences to all those affected and their families. To address the immediate needs of the community, AIA Hong Kong will donate through the AIA Foundation HKD20 million to support emergency relief and assist with recovery efforts.AIA Hong Kong and Blue Cross, together with our colleagues and financial planners, are committed to supporting our community during this challenging time.AIA Hong Kong has set up a 24-hour hotline at 2232 8860 since yesterday to provide immediate assistance to customers in need. Through this hotline, customers can access the following support:We are identifying potential affected customer based on our record and our financial planners are proactively reaching out to them to provide appropriate assistance.All claim applications received in relation to this incident have been processed. We remain committed to providing immediate, flexible, and timely support during this challenging time.Our hearts go out to all those affected and their families. We express our deepest gratitude to the firefighters and everyone involved in the rescue efforts for their courageous contributions. Let us support one another and overcome this difficult time together.Hashtag: #AIA

About AIA Hong Kong & Macau

AIA Group Limited established its operations in Hong Kong in 1931. To date, AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau have about 18,000 financial planners1, as well as an extensive network of independent financial advisors, brokerage and bancassurance partners. We serve over 3.6 million customers2, offering them a wide selection of professional services and products ranging from individual life, group life, accident, medical and health, pension, personal lines insurance to investment-linked assurance schemes with numerous investment options. We are also dedicated to providing superb product solutions to meet the financial needs of high-net-worth customers.





1 As at 30 June 2025

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance and pension customers (as at 30 June 2025)