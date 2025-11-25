This marks the payment giant's first partnership with one of the world's most popular sports and entertainment IPs





A union of two industry giants

Visa, the world leader in digital payments, will join forces with MOONTON Games to provide MLBB fans seamless access to world-class esports experiences. Facilitating payments across more than 200 countries and territories, Visa empowers people across the world to engage confidently in the digital economy. This partnership marks the payment giant's first collaboration with MLBB Esports—integrating its secure payment technology into MLBB's global digital community.













Adrian Cher, Global Head of Partnerships, MLBB Esports at MOONTON Games, said: "Having Visa onboard for the M7 World Championship is a huge milestone for the industry. It shows how far MLBB and mobile esports have come—now attracting global, mainstream brands. While this is all incredibly exciting, more importantly is how this partnership allows us elevate the M7 experience for our fans. Every partnership should make a difference—and with Visa, we are going beyond esports. Having them onboard provides the youth reliable payment solutions, empowering them to thrive in the digital economy while pursuing their passions."





As the Official Payment Partner, Visa will integrate secure digital payment processes into MLBB's global esports ecosystem. Visa cardholders can enjoy an exclusive 20% off on M7 tickets throughout the regular sale , granting them access to the seventh edition of MLBB's flagship international tournament. They will also stand a chance to win exclusive M7 insider experience through Mythic VIP tickets, premium seating, backstage tours, and meet-and-greets. The full campaign details will be released at a later date.





Danielle Jin, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific, Visa, said, "We're thrilled to partner with MOONTON Games as the Official Payment Partner for the M7 World Championship, bringing Visa's secure and seamless payment experiences to one of the world's most dynamic esports communities. At Visa, we believe in empowering the next generation to pursue their passions—whether in gaming, competition, or connecting with friends—by making digital payments simple, safe, and accessible. Through this partnership, we're not only supporting the growth of esports, but also making it easier for young fans and players to enjoy the game, connect with their community, and access exclusive experiences. We look forward to celebrating the spirit of competition and innovation with MLBB fans at the M7."





Let the World See Us









This year, MLBB also announced a landmark partnership with Redd+E , appointing the esports and entertainment media agency as the authorised reseller of broadcast rights for all MLBB Esports intellectual properties in Southeast Asia and for M7. This partnership is a first for MLBB Esports and reflects the growing commercial value and the increasing recognition of MLBB as a premier, mature, and global sports entertainment property.





Hashtag: #esports, #gaming, #MLBB, #MobileLegends, #MOONTONGames, #Visa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MOONTON Games