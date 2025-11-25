AI Application Security will accompany a package of new solution capabilities at AWS re:Invent

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - Trend Micro Incorporated TSE: 4704 ), a global cybersecurity leader, is set to launch Trend Vision One™ AI Security Package—the first solution package delivering proactive, centralized exposure management with unparalleled analytics for AI-driven environments—at AWS re:Invent in December. This new package protects the full AI application stack from model development to runtime, extending proactive security across every stage of AI deployment, and will launch alongside a suite of other leading AI security capabilities to be introduced at the event."Innovation without oversight is a risk businesses cannot afford. Our goal is to provide the foundation for AI safety and guardrails to align AI transformation with security and trust. By building with these principles from the start, organizations can move forward with confidence as AI becomes central to their growth."Organizations are building AI systems at speed, but most lack visibility into how those systems process data, make decisions, or could be exploited by threat actors. Traditional security tools serving endpoints, network, and cloud were not built to understand model behaviors or AI-specific risks like prompt injection, data poisoning, or output manipulation. This leaves organizations exposed to errors and blind spots that existing tools were never designed to address.This is where Trend Vision One changes the game—offering a comprehensive way to detect risks in AI models and automatically protect them through intelligent AI guardrails. With AI Application Security, the AI Scanner continuously monitors models to uncover vulnerabilities and applies AI guardrails to defend against threats—creating a seamless, proactive, closed-loop system for AI risk management Despite growing awareness of AI risks, most organizations still deploy systems without adequate security checks. According to the World Economic Forum (2025), only 37% of organizations assess AI security before rollout, even as the average cost for a data breach surpasses $4.4 million.To address emerging threats and simplify security management, Trend has several integrated security tools designed to deliver proactive, AI-powered protection across cloud-native environments, including:"As organizations race to gain advantage through the use of AI throughout their operating environment, most face significant risks across the many facets of AI security and governance," said Dave Gruber, Principal Analyst at Omdia, "mitigating these risks requires comprehensive visibility and governance throughout model and application development, deployment, and utilization."Hashtag: #trendmicro, #trendvisionone, #visionone, #aisecurity,

