Siam Paragon sets the stage for Bangkok’s new global POP destination

POP LAND CASTLE – The centerpiece of the event featuring giant art toy figures of POP MART’s most iconic characters such as MOLLY, SKULLPANDA, and HIRONO, surrounding the highlight installation — the 5-meter-tall MOKOKO Big Figure, surrounded by a playful maze.

POP SLIDE: Finding MOKOKO – A giant pink ball pit located at Siam Center, where visitors can embark on a fun quest to uncover the secret of MOKOKO and capture the perfect photo moments in irresistibly cute settings.

POP LAND CASCADE – A dreamlike tunnel decked with beloved POP MART IPs, connecting Siam Paragon's G floor to Parc Paragon, creating a whimsical journey through fantasy.



POP LAND CHRISTMAS TREE – Thailand's first-ever Christmas tree by POP MART, adorned with fan-favorite characters to spread festive cheer and joy.



Parc Paragon and Siam Center, Bangkok

11 November 2025 – 11 January 2026

Enjoy a full calendar of special activities throughout the festive season.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - POP MART THAILAND, under the management of, one of the world's leading art toy creators and distributors, is bringing a new phenomenon to the city with the "." Led by Ms. Siriporn Phlaengchanthuek, Country General Manager of POP MART (Thailand), in collaboration with Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Mrs. Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director of Siam Paragon Business Unit the event invites visitors to immerse themselves in a world of imagination and cuteness like never before. The event was honored by the presence of Bie–Thassapak Xu, Gubgib–Sumonthip Xu, Paopao–Paulina Xu, Paopae–Lalina Xu, Pipe–Monthapoom Sumanawarangur, and New–Chayapak Tanprayoon, who brought lively energy and excitement to the POP community.Set across over 1,000 square meters covering both Siam Paragon and Siam Center, the event transforms the city center into a wonderland of creativity and joy — celebrating the year-end festive season with the world's most beloved art toy characters.This marks POP MART's largest outdoor pop-up event globally, turning the festive season into a dreamlike playground filled with the brand's most iconic characters adored by fans worldwide. The POP LAND concept originated in Beijing in 2023, inspired by the idea of capturing life's beautiful little moments and evoking the pure joy of childhood. For Thailand, POP LAND reimagines this vision through the lens of Bangkok's vibrant POP culture, blending playful imagination with local charm. Highlighting this special edition is the debut appearance of "MOKOKO", a brand-new, fluffy pink character symbolizing happiness, warmth, love, and innocence. Fans and collectors can also explore exclusive limited-edition collections, including the MOKOKO Sweetheart Series, Spring Flower Series, and Twinkly Fairy Tale Series, along with rare items that have previously experienced sold-out demand.The event is divided into five main zones, each offering a unique experience:This new creative destination marks a significant milestone for POP MART in positioning Thailand as a global hub for POP culture — driving Soft Power through art toys and POP ART, and offering an entirely new dimension of entertainment and imagination.Ms. Siriporn Phlaengchanthuek shared her vision:"POP MART Thailand is proud to bring the enchanting world of POP LAND to the Thai people. We believe this immersive experience will become one of the most exciting global destinations during this festive season."Stay tuned for updates on new events and collections via Facebook: POP MART THAILAND and Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok: @popmartthHashtag: #POPLAND #POPLANDEXCLUSIVEFESTIVE #POPMART #POPMARTTH #FINDINGMOKOKO #SiamParagon #SiamCenter #AmazingThailand #Bangkok #Event #Countdown2026 #BangkokinDecember

About Siam Paragon

Siam Paragon is one of six iconic retail and experiential destinations under Siam Piwat, Thailand’s leading retail and real estate developer. As Bangkok’s iconic luxury shopping mall and a world-class lifestyle destination, Siam Paragon brings together global luxury fashion maisons, prestigious automotive marques, leading watchmakers, and a diverse array of sensory-indulgent gastronomy, all under one roof. A global landmark in the heart of Bangkok, it embodies the future-forward lifestyle of a modern metropolis, offering immersive luxury, pioneering spaces for emerging communities, and extraordinary experiences that set new benchmarks for global destinations. With its unparalleled mix of attractions and unforgettable moments, Siam Paragon remains a must-visit destination for travelers, shoppers, and experience seekers from around the world.