Gen2050 – Step up. Speak out. Be in Front.









This zone embodies the key ethos and spirit of Gen2050 – "Step up. Speak out. Be in Front". Youths are reminded that it starts with the individual voice or the individual initiative before anything meaningful can be inspired at a larger societal scale.

Portrait of the Future





Generative AI has become increasingly ubiquitous, shaping how we learn, create and connect. In today's digital age, the real question is not whether youths know how to use advanced technologies, but whether they can harness these tools to reimagine possibilities and drive meaningful change.



In the spirit of cultivating a mindset of innovation and collaboration, youths were invited to co-create a dynamic digital wall using AI-generated visuals, empowering them to translate their aspirations into tangible expressions of the future they want to build. The outcome is an artistic showcase that sparks dialogue and inspires actions.



Key presenter:



Clara Tusin, 26, Senior Associate, Corporate Transformation, KPMG

Menu of Tomorrow





In a world where sustainable growth is a business imperative, it is no longer sufficient for enterprises to solely pursue profits at all costs. Long-term resilience is critical to thrive.



This booth uses the popular Singaporean dish of economic rice (cai fan 菜饭) to strengthen youths' awareness of the key considerations involved in building sustainable, profitable and inclusive businesses. Youths will learn how personal consumption patterns intersect with economic factors such as supply chain disruptions, and broader trends in environmental and social sustainability.



Key presenter:



Beverly Ang, 24, Associate, ESG, KPMG





The Future of Work





What competencies will youths need to succeed in a fast-changing job market? As advanced technologies rapidly transform the future of work, youths will need to look beyond qualifications and job titles to not only remain relevant but also thrive in the new digital age.



This zone will feature a game where youths will need to consider how market shocks affect current jobs and think critically about the skills they will require to adapt to labour market shifts. The zone will also feature a board game by Workforce Singapore, aimed at sparking conversations about essential competencies needed for the future of work.



Key presenter:



Cheryl Sng, 41, Senior Manager, Personal Tax & Global Mobility Services, KPMG



Shermaine Kuah Sze Min



20 years old



Year 2, Data Science and Economics, NUS

Profile: Passionate about social sustainability and community empowerment through innovation.



Interests: Social innovation, leadership, scalable community solutions.



Shermaine has been intensely committed to social sustainability and community empowerment through innovation. She sees technology as a tool to craft scalable community solutions and address pressing societal challenges.



As a recent leader of the NUS CSC Project Grant-A-Wish (2024–2025), Shermaine orchestrated a massive effort, successfully mobilising 150 volunteers to bring joy and support to over 200 children. This project vividly showcases her extraordinary organisational skills and compassionate leadership in action. Her dedication to service began early, serving as the former President of River Valley High School's Service Citizenship Society, and extends to her experience as a Volunteer Manager for elderly outreach and as a dedicated youth mentor.



A recipient of the prestigious People's Association Scholarship and multiple academic and service excellence awards, Shermaine's journey exemplifies her proactive and innovative spirit, leveraging her computational background to make tangible, positive change.

Durai Manickam Nizanth



21 years old



Year 1, Accountancy, SUSS

Profile: Driven by a passion for equity and social sustainability, with strong leadership and civic engagement experience.



Interests: Social equity, leadership development, policy advocacy and community engagement.



Nizanth is a young leader fuelled by an unwavering passion for social equity and sustainability. His extensive experience in leadership development, policy advocacy and community engagement underscores his commitment to fostering a more just and inclusive society.



Nizanth has led and facilitated numerous impactful youth conferences and forums, including national-level dialogues and international discussions. He has engaged in high-level civic platforms and further honed his facilitation skills through youth-led programmes, even serving as a forum theatre performer to spark deeper discussion.



His natural ability to guide meaningful conversations and rally diverse groups around critical issues was evident during his tenure as a Student Council leader during Junior College, where he consistently earned recognition through multiple leadership and character awards. In National Service as a manpower clerk, he took on an operational leadership role, overseeing course management and postings for nearly 400 transport operators while strengthening safety culture as the Unit Chief Safety Advocate. He also served as the Welfare and Communications in-charge at the 4th Singapore-Malaysia Youth Leaders Exchange Programme, and was one of four youth leaders selected by the National Youth Council to launch the SG60 Heart & Soul Exhibition with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.



He championed the Singapore Management University Mind the GAP Business Case Challenge and played integral roles in policy analysis and diversity workshops. He highlighted comprehensive approaches to tackling societal challenges, which helped position him as an influential and thoughtful voice ready to drive real change.

Mohammad Nurhan Bin Raihan



28 years old



Project Fellow, beVisioneers: The Mercedes-Benz Fellowship



Master's in Development Practice Program, Harvard University

Profile: Global leadership and sustainability advocate with experience in policy, humanitarian work, and strategic partnerships.



Interests: Climate resilience, global policy, technological innovation for sustainability.



Nurhan possesses a unique blend of high-level policy acumen, practical humanitarian experience, and technological foresight.



As an ambassador for the Institute of Economics & Peace, his influence spans globally—being at the forefront of leading AI-driven sustainability innovations and directing policy frameworks impacting millions of ASEAN citizens. His commitment to humanity extends to the ground level, where he managed emergency aid distribution for a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees mission, raising over $6,000 for displaced Syrian families.



Founder of Cool Cities Enterprise (CCSEA) and Country Director for the ASEAN Youth Organisation Singapore, Nurhan plays a pivotal role in driving climate resilience. He has secured over $200,000 in prestigious fellowships across institutions like Harvard and Cambridge. As a published policy researcher and representative at UN forums, he is also the recipient of Oxford University's esteemed Global Leadership Challenge Title.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 Nov 2025 - At the Gen2050 Youth Action Forum, KPMG, the National Youth Council (NYC), and the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) shared findings from a survey gathered from 1,000 youth respondents on their awareness and attitudes towards current affairs and personal growth.The Forum is a milestone event under the Gen2050 programme, designed to spark critical conversations about global developments and their impact on youths' lives and futures, exploring how young people perceive and respond to challenges in areas like the future of work and technological advancements. For more information about the Gen2050 programme, please refer toMinister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Manpower, Mr. Dinesh Vasu Dash, exchanged perspectives on how youths can lead the charge to thrive in an uncertain world during a panel dialogue with industry leaders. Beyond the dialogue, the Gen2050 Youth Action Forum also featured an interactive marketplace with gamified booths to immerse youths in decision-making scenarios, highlighting the complexities of global challenges and the importance of proactive, informed decision-making.The survey, conducted by Blackbox Research, found that the majority of youths are aware of and care about global economic developments. The economic uncertainty is a concern and youths said that they hoped to have greater support in career and financial planning.Amongst key competencies needed to succeed in the workforce, youths surveyed identified communication and interpersonal skills (33 percent), adaptability and lifelong learning (32 percent), and analytical and critical thinking (31 percent) as the most valued competencies.There is also a demand for more guidance, with 65 percent of youths* indicating that they require more support for career planning. Separately, 58 percent of youths* have also indicated that they need more help with financial planning. [*Within these groups, about 58% are working adults and about 42% are students. This broadly follows the overall sample distribution of the poll.]Half of the respondents recognised that the Government, educational institutions, employers, and the wider society and community do play important roles in supporting them.The 3P sectors (public, private and people sectors) are helping youths realise their aspirations. The Gen2050 youth action programme by KPMG in Singapore, NYC, and IPRS is one such effort. The programme brings together expertise and support from the 3P sectors in the areas of youth engagement, industry perspectives and mentorship to provide youths with tools, platforms, and opportunities to transform their aspirations into real-world, measurable outcomes.The Gen2050 youth action programme is part of the SG Youth Plan engagements, a year-long series of engagements to understand youths' aspirations and concerns. The views and insights garnered from the engagements will directly inform a 5-year action plan on youth development, created by youths, for youths."Youths today are discerning in their pursuit of skills — not just chasing trends, but focusing on how these skills can be practically applied to create value in their professions," said"The NYC, KPMG, and IPRS survey highlights that the next generation is deeply aware of the need for practical, impactful skills like applying AI to achieve a multiplier effect in the workplace. This underscores the responsibility of institutions and mentors to guide and empower youths, helping them navigate the complexities of value creation and equipping them for the future of work. With nearly 70 percent of KPMG in Singapore's workforce comprising youths under 35, we are well-positioned to nurture young talent and enable them to lead and innovate in a rapidly evolving world.""Platforms like Gen2050 are useful to connect youths with industry leaders and policymakers, to gain insights into emerging shifts that affect the future of work and the kind of skills and attributes required to stay relevant," saidsaid: "It's encouraging to see youth prioritising communications and interpersonal skills as key competencies needed to succeed. In a post-truth world of what's trending on social media, where artificial intelligence is redesigning how businesses create value, the capacity to communicate with clarity, demonstrate empathy and engage authentically with stakeholders for positive impact has never been more relevant. Through our growing tertiary student chapter network and participation in mentoring programmes such as Gen2050, the IPRS enables industry practitioners to share their hard-earned wisdom with aspiring youth to help them succeed and thrive."The Gen2050 Youth Action Programme, launched in June 2025 by KPMG in Singapore, NYC and IPRS, empowers youths to step up, speak out, and be in front, as they tackle pressing societal challenges and drive meaningful change. This tripartite collaboration brings together expertise from the public, private, and non-profit sectors to provide mentorship, industry insights, and strategic communication skills.The programme features two distinct tracks to cater to different groups of youths. The first is a structured accelerated programme, which equips selected participants with critical skills such as social entrepreneurship, problem-solving, stakeholder management, and the ability to craft impactful, scalable solutions. Participants will receive mentorship from industry leaders and access to professional networks to refine and implement their ideas. Outstanding projects may even receive funding for implementation and scaling up opportunities.The second track is a curated engagement series open to all youths, offering opportunities to learn from policymakers, industry professionals, and peers. These dialogues focus on critical societal issues such as AI, social sustainability, and equitable access to digital skills, fostering discussions that contribute to the SG Youth Plan—a five-year action plan reflecting the aspirations of young Singaporeans.For more information about the Gen2050 Youth Action Programme, visit our website. SG60 is about Building Singapore Together, and how each of us can contribute to a Singapore that we will proudly call home. NYC and its partners are organising a year-long series of engagements for youths to connect with others who are just as passionate about making a difference and taking action to build our shared future. The engagements will culminate in an SG Youth Plan – a five-year action plan created by youths, for youths, and supported by all of us, so that we collectively do our part for Singapore and fellow Singaporeans.Hashtag: #KPMG

