Transformation strengthens its structure to accelerate innovation and market agility

(from left to right) Daniel Chung, Chief Technical Officer and Executive Vice President – Carrier Business of HGC; Rainbow Wong, Chief Commercial Officer – Corporate and Enterprise Business of HGC; Argon Ho, Chief Commercial Officer – Group ICT Business of HGC; Ben Wu, Chief Commercial Officer – Consumer & Mass Market of HGC

(from left to right) Cliff Tam, Senior Vice President, International Business & Global Data Strategy of HGC; Ravindran Mahalingam, Senior Vice President, International Business & Digital Infrastructure of HGC

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - HGC Global Communications todayannounced a strategic transformation designed to capture new opportunities in an AI-driven, digital-first economy. As markets atmosphere gradually turn positive and technology accelerates change, this evolution positions the Group to lead by unlocking new business models, enhancing customer experiences, and driving sustainable growth through innovation and market expansion.Building on its robust telecommunications infrastructure and integrating advanced digital solutions, HGC is leveraging emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and data-driven platforms to maximize operational synergy and drive sustainable growth. This initiative reaffirms HGC's commitment to innovation while fortifying its five core business segments — Corporate and Enterprise Business, Consumer Market, Local Carrier, International Business, and ICT Business., said, "This strategic transformation underscores HGC's commitment to harnessing the AI boom and the accelerating wave of digitalization at a time when markets are showing some positive signs. We are not just adapting to change — we are participating in shaping and contributing to what lies ahead. To drive this transformation forward, we have appointed experienced leaders to key roles. I warmly congratulate to them on their new responsibilities — their proven expertise and innovative mindset will accelerate our journey, enhance collaboration both internally and externally, and ensure we seize new opportunities in this exciting era of growth. This strategic transformation reflects detailed planning and collaborative brainstorming, giving us confidence to move forward stronger as we embrace fresh opportunities and continued growth."Daniel Chung will assume the role of Chief Technical Officer and Executive Vice President – Carrier Business, effective January 1, 2026. In his expanded role, Daniel will lead the local Engineering & Operations and Information Technology teams while continuing to drive the Carrier Business. This strategic alignment reinforces HGC's operational and technical leadership across the organization. With over 30 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Daniel brings a proven track record of success and innovation. His deep expertise and strong influence in the industry will enable him to foster synergy and further strengthen HGC's technological competitive advantage.Rainbow Wong is appointed Chief Commercial Officer – Corporate and Enterprise Business as part of a major overhaul of HGC's commercial operations, effective January 1, 2026. With over 25 years in Telecommunications & ICT industry, Rainbow has been instrumental in driving corporate market development and building strong customer and partner relationships. In her expanded role, Rainbow will continue to support corporate digitalization while addressing the rising demand from enterprise customers. Leveraging her deep experience in the corporate segment, she will strengthen synergy across Corporate and Enterprise teams to deliver integrated, customer-focused solutions that accelerate the transformation as to unlock new opportunities and align closely with evolving market needs.Ben Wu is appointed Chief Commercial Officer – Consumer & Mass Market, focusing on strengthening HGC's consumer segment while further enhance the call center business to capture different market demand, effective January 1, 2026. In his new role, Ben will enhance call center capabilities to improve customer experience and support operations, while also offering digitalized call center services as a commercial solution for clients. He will further drive consumer market growth through innovative offerings and deeper customer engagement.Argon Ho, Chief Commercial Officer – Group ICT Business, will assume leadership of ICT Business, Solutions & Product, and expand his role to outside Hong Kong's market. Argon has over 30 years of experience in ICT, making him a recognized leader in global technology market. He is highly regarded for his expertise in strategic planning, data governance, cybersecurity, and enterprise solutions. Agron will enhance the technological partnership and business model around the global markets. He will continue to deepen the vertical expansion of mega size project and further enhance horizontal ICT spread-out in all sectors.HGC accelerates its international growth strategy by enhancing its traditional international business and deepening its presence in Southeast Asia. Cliff spearheads the transformation of traditional international business, driving growth in carrier business, wholesale and international enterprise segments. At the same time, Ravindran focuses on expanding HGC's global reach in the Southeast Asia in-country infrastructure and share network business model. The above strategy positions Hong Kong as an international telco and ICT hub and further strengthens its role as a bridge connecting the global telecommunications arena across different countries.At this juncture, the company would also like to extends its sincere appreciation to two senior management members, Lee Kwan and Alvin Wong, who have reached retirement age. The company acknowledges their outstanding contributions and leadership over the years and wishes them continued success and fulfillment as they embark on a new chapter.Hashtag: #HGC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 20 global offices and staff presence in 33 cities worldwide. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data center services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fiber-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group’s digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities, transport, social infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and environmental infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

To learn more, please visit HGC’s website at: www.hgc.com.hk