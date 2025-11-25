On 22 November, the Foundation celebrated its first cohort of teen girl students “Discovering Their Paths. Leading Their Futures.”

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - Thehosted its inaugurallast Saturday, recognizing teen girls for their youth to careers development. The Award Ceremony was held at, in the presence of leaders from government, education, and business.Launched by the Foundation in May 2024, theaims to empower girls aged 12–19 to. Over the past year, over 600 girls have joined as members of the new Award Scheme. The inaugural Award Ceremony recognized 35 students who have reached the Bronze Award milestone by participating in: skill-building workshops, career experiences, and community projects.Nearly 150 guests, including students, educators, committee members, industry advisors, and supporting organisation representatives came together to celebrate the milestone.at the, congratulated participants and commended the Foundation for providing and expanding access to youth-to-careers exploration opportunities."You are all the living proof of Future-Ready Young Women Leaders,As an international hub of finance, trade and innovation, Hong Kong provides a unique platform for young women to thrive. I encourage our young ladies here to seize the golden opportunities in technology, entrepreneurship and professional services, and become 'trailblazers' who break gender and professional barriers, lead women's participation in high-quality economic growth, and contribute to the advancement of both Hong Kong and the nation.""Our focus through the Award is to level the playing field for teen girls and young women pursuing STEM fields, and also support their exploration of diverse careers experiencing AI transformations," said, Founder of the FutureGen Girls Foundation. "We aim to build a strong talent pipeline of women and leaders prepared for the future world of work in this AI era.""Behind every girl who discovers her path through the FutureGen Girls Foundation are the partners who open the door," addedFoundationFounding Board Director. "Our Supporting Organisations are the heartbeat of this movement. Their partnership has turned inspiration into action."Having gained recognition under the Award, the Bronze Awardees are now eligible to participate in unique reward opportunities offered through the Foundation's extensive network. These include: interaction opportunities with executives and professionals in media and finance, immersive experiences in the world of production and entertainment, and personal branding opportunities with a leading cosmetic label.As they received their awards, recipients received a warm round of applause, followed by the" The career guidance panel, moderated byof the, featured guest panelistsand. Together, they discussed the changing landscape of work and how early, hands-on exposure can help students imagine different futures – across technology, finance, law, design and public service.Since its launch, the Award Scheme has grown rapidly — welcomingstudent members from nearlyschools across allHong Kong districts. The Scheme has recognised close to 100 programmes, collaborated with approximately 90 Supporting Organisations, and deliveredschool talks that have inspired girls to explore future pathways.The Award Ceremony capped a milestone year for the Foundation, which continues to expand its reach and collaborations, including the addition of new committee members and industry advisors, and the release ofof the, spotlighting girls and women shaping diverse fields.Hashtag: #FutureGenGirlsFoundation

About the FutureGen Girls Foundation

The FutureGen Girls Foundation ("the Foundation") is a registered charitable organization dedicated to empowering teen girls and young women, bridging youth to careers. By collaborating with schools, industry partners, and community organizations, the Foundation creates pathways that support skill-building, career exploration, and youth leadership development across Hong Kong SAR.

