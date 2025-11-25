SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - On November 20, Changan Automobile officially debuted at the São Paulo Auto Show and hosted a brand launch event, marking its formal entry into Brazil—one of the world's six largest automotive markets. During the event, Changan signed a cooperation agreement with CAOA, a leading local distribution and manufacturing group, establishing a deeper partnership aimed at expanding its footprint in Brazil and jointly delivering high-quality products and services to Brazilian consumers.AVATR, the brand that brings the concept of "Emotive Luxury," headlined the event. It showcased its globally original design and advanced intelligent technologies to redefine the aesthetics of future mobility. While marking Changan's debut in Brazil, the brand's launch sets the stage for other globally popular models tailored to local consumer preferences.Changan's operations in Brazil go beyond traditional dealership partnerships, establishing a full-value chain collaboration—from R&D to after-sales services. Joint R&D efforts began more than two years prior to the official launch to better understand local usage scenarios and consumer needs. Today, over 300 engineers from China and Brazil are engaged in co-development, supported by more than 100 test vehicles deployed for validation in both countries. These efforts include bench tests, proving ground trials, and road tests, accumulating over 1 million kilometers of test mileage.Brazilian icon and world-renowned supermodel Gisele Bündchen was unveiled as the official brand ambassador for CAOA CHANGAN in Brazil. Gisele emphasized that the partnership between CAOA—a trusted Brazilian enterprise—and Changan, one of the world's largest and most innovative automakers, will elevate the driving experience for Brazilian consumers to the new level.During the Auto Show Opening Ceremony, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva visited Changan's booth, where he explored the AVATR product line and learned about the company's history and culture. Lula praised the distinctive design and advanced smart features of the vehicles, commended China's remarkable progress in automotive manufacturing, and expressed high expectations for Changan's development in Brazil. The launch event marks a pivotal step in Changan's "Vast Ocean Plan"—its global expansion strategy. Moving forward, Changan will continue to advance localized R&D, manufacturing, and service operations in Brazil, delivering higher-quality, customized products and services to meet the needs of Brazilian consumers.Hashtag: #Changan

