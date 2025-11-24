UB107 (BMP-2 Biomedical Material): A key growth factor in regenerative medicine, BMP-2 can be widely used clinically for bone defect reconstruction and spinal fusion surgery. It is expected to be approved for market launch in 2028, further consolidating Uni-Bio's market share and position in the field of bone regeneration.

UB106 (Novel Target Antibody for Obesity): Addressing the limitations of current obesity treatments, UB106 directly targets issues such as muscle loss, frequent dosing, gastrointestinal side effects, and pancreatitis. It is expected to be approved as early as 2030, offering a new treatment option for patients with obesity.

GeneTime ® (Human Epidermal Growth Factor Derivative for External Use, Liquid, 30ml large specification) : Approved by the NMPA in November 2025 (Approval No.: 國藥准字 S20258020). The approval of this new specification will significantly enhance GeneTime's clinical applicability and market coverage, meeting the diverse medication needs of medical institutions at all levels and the end market.

Gene Queens® (Triple Protein Repair &Balance Ampoule): This product was approved recently, further completing the Group's comprehensive "Drug & Medical Device & Cosmetic" skincare solution portfolio.

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Uni-Bio Science Group Limited ("Uni-Bio" or "the Group") recently announced its official entry into a new phase of strategic development. Over the past few years, amidst profound biopharmaceutical industry transformation and multiple market challenges, the Group has consistently adhered to stable operations as its core focus, building financial resilience and commercialization capabilities. It has not only achieved sustained revenue growth and healthy cash flow, but also successfully advanced its blockbuster product – Bogutai(Teriparatide Injection) – which was approved in China in January 2024, filling a crucial gap in its osteoporosis treatment portfolio. The Group is currently actively advancing the US FDA application for Uni-PTH, expected to be approved in 2027, and has entered a strategic collaboration with Kexing for six international markets, marking a key step in its global strategy.Building on these solid achievements, Uni-Bio has decided to shift its strategic focus comprehensively from "Stable Growth" to "Innovation-Driven." Leveraging next-generation synthetic biology and complex peptides as technological engines and focusing on the forefront of regenerative medicine, the Group is initiating a strategic leap from an "Excellent Pharmaceutical Company" to a "Global Leader in Regenerative Medicine."Alongside this strategic upgrade, Uni-Bio announced its new corporate vision and mission, demonstrating not only its ambition to be rooted in China with a global outlook but also its deep consideration for the future of human health." To Be the Global Leader in Regenerative Medicine, Redefining How Science Restores and Extends Human Life.""Powering the Advancement of Regenerative Medicine with Next-Generation Synthetic Biology and Complex Peptide Innovation."Capitalizing on its profound expertise in synthetic biology and peptide technology, Uni-Bio is building a transformative pipeline covering four key areas – Muscular-Skeletal Regeneration, Skin Regeneration, Ocular Regeneration, and ENT (Ear, Nose, and Throat) Regeneration. These areas address core unmet clinical needs and promote the transition of regenerative medicine from the laboratory to broad clinical application through the deep integration of cutting-edge technologies.Focus on developing osteoporosis treatment and repair products, combined with stem cell technology, to drive breakthroughs in the diagnosis and treatment of bone, cartilage, and muscle injuries and degenerative diseases. Specific projects include:Leveraging advanced growth factor technologies and innovative delivery systems to provide precise repair solutions for burns, scalds, and hard-to-heal wounds, while also offering comprehensive solutions in the medical aesthetics field. Recently approved products include:Uni-Bio is actively exploring the field of ocular regeneration, utilizing advanced strategies such as hEGF and anti-VEGF, to remodel ocular surface and retinal function. Through active collaborations with leading international companies and top domestic universities, the Group is advancing the R&D of potential drugs for diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration. The Group's mission is to accelerate the translation of cutting-edge technologies into clinical applications, thereby bringing new hope to patients with ocular diseases.Centered on neurotrophic factor technology, Uni-Bio is pioneering innovative R&D in ENT regeneration, The Group is exploring novel solutions for reversing hearing loss and rebuilding olfactory function, driving new breakthroughs in the restoration of ENT organ function.Entering this new phase of strategic development, Uni-Bio is infusing the pioneering spirit of its startup days into a higher-level mission. This transformation marks the Group's official evolution from a biopharmaceutical company with strong commercialization capabilities to a clinical-value-oriented leader in regenerative medicine driven by frontier science.Consequently, Uni-Bio will more openly embrace collaboration across industry-academia-research-medicine, international technology partnerships, and co-building a capital ecosystem. It will actively seek deep synergies with top global research institutions, clinical experts, industry partners, and investors. To communicate this strategic vision and R&D progress more transparently and efficiently, Uni-Bio has simultaneously launched a new Chinese and English official website. The new website systematically presents the Company's pipeline across the four regenerative medicine fields, its technology platforms, and milestone achievements, while also strengthening investor relations (IR) and scientific collaboration access points, aiming to become a vital bridge connecting global partners.We sincerely invite partners, investors, research colleagues, and friends from all sectors interested in the future of regenerative medicine to visit Uni-Bio's new website, delve deeper into our scientific story, and join us in participating and witnessing this journey of reshaping life through innovation.Uni-Bio Chinese Website: https://www.uni-bioscience.com/ Uni-Bio English Website: https://www.uni-bioscience.com/en

About Uni-Bio Science

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited is an innovative biopharmaceutical enterprise listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2001(Stock Code: 00690.HK). The Group is committed to powering the advancement of regenerative medicine with next-generation synthetic biology and complex peptide innovation. Focusing on four core research areas—muscular-skeletal regeneration, skin regeneration, ocular regeneration, and ENT regeneration—the Group has built a diversified product pipeline encompassing innovative biologics, high-value generic drugs, and medical aesthetics. The Group operates GMP-compliant production bases in Beijing, Dongguan, and Shenzhen, with fully integrated capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, and commercial sales. Uni-Bio Science Group is dedicated to becoming a global leader in regenerative medicine, redefining how science restores and extends human life.