The team will advance to the M7 World Championship (M7), hosted by MOONTON Games, the international video game company

Team Spirit (TS) have etched their names into Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Esports history. The team (formerly known as Deus Vult) are now the first to secure six consecutive titles across all MLBB leagues following their MLBB Continental Championships (MCC) Season 6 victory. The Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA) champions

, Virtus.pro (VP), to cap off their impressive season. Despite falling to VP earlier in the Playoffs, TS fought their way through the Lower Bracket Finals to reclaim the championship. The team will advance to the

, while VP will compete in the Wild Card for a chance to face the world's best MLBB teams. Hosted by

, the M7 marks the seventh edition of MLBB's flagship international tournament.

MOONTON Games