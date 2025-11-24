Passengers at Taoyuan International Airport will benefit from more secure, reliable and efficient airport services.

The deployment will enable Taoyuan International Airport to strengthen protection against cyberattacks.

Nokia's mission-critical Internet Protocol Multi-Protocol Label Switching (IP/MPLS) solution ensures exceptional resilience and high service uptime for vital airport operations.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Nokia today announced that Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) will upgrade its communications infrastructure with Nokia's IP/MPLS solution to replace and expand the airport's current system in Terminals 1 and 2 to ensure security and reliability of the services. The improved network, delivered in partnership with HwaCom Systems, will allow TIAC to future-proof its infrastructure while advancing towards its goal of becoming a major regional hub.Nokia's solution will consolidate voice, data, video communications and other operational technology services such as check-in kiosks, baggage handling system, Wi-Fi and CCTV on a single network infrastructure, reducing complexity and operational expenses. In addition, an end-to-end network, service and security management platform will provide TIAC with greater visibility into network performance and health, enabling improved airport operations.TIAC is the busiest airport in Taiwan , handling almost 45 million passengers in 2024. To meet the growing passenger and cargo demand, it is developing a third terminal, expected to be operational in 2027."Airport networks must always be exceptionally secure with the highest level of network reliability, performance and safety in order to deliver superior experience to the passengers. We have been impressed by the work of Nokia with its partner HwaCom to ensure timely execution of the project," said Director of Information and Communications Technology Department at Taoyuan International Airport Corporation."Our mission-critical network solutions are trusted across the world for their resilience and performance. We are honored to be chosen for this prestigious project, executed in collaboration with our partner HwaCom. Nokia's IP/MPLS solution will help Taoyuan International Airport improve airport safety and operations while reducing energy consumption," said Stuart Hendry, Vice President, Enterprise Sales for Network Infrastructure at Nokia Asia Pacific.Nokia's solution includes the 7750 Service Router, 7250 Interconnect Routers and 7210 Service Access System. In addition, Nokia's Network Service Platform will help Taoyuan International Airport automate and simplify operations.Product Page: 7250 Interconnect Routers Product Page: 7750 Service Router Product Page: 7210 Service Access System Product Page: Network Services Platform Web Page: Converged IP/MPLS for aviation

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader in connectivity for the AI era. With expertise across fixed, mobile, and transport networks, powered by the innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we're advancing connectivity to secure a brighter world.