Supporting Mega International Sports Events Including the 10th Hong Kong Masters Athletics Championships

Sports Enterprise GYM AESTHETICS has long upheld its mission of promoting sports, working to establish a diverse sports ecosystem in Hong Kong and supporting mega international sports events with its sister company, LIVE4WELL.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - As a leading local sports enterprise, GYM AESTHETICS (GA) has been dedicated to investing resources in supporting numerous local and international sports competitions, with a commitment to energizing Hong Kong's sports development and promoting "health for all". GA and its group's sister company, LIVE4WELL, provide health technology support and are taking concrete actions to align with the government's 2025 Policy Address, which aims to establish Hong Kong as a hub of major international sports events and develop sports as an industry. GA remains at the forefront of local sports events and recently gave its full support to the 10Hong Kong Masters Athletics Championships (HKMAC). HKMAC continues to grow in scale, encouraging people of all ages to embrace healthy lifestyles and pursue their dreams through sports.Recently, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has been chosen to establish the city's third medical school. The school will integrate medical care and research, complementing the government's vision to turn Hong Kong into an "international health and medical innovation hub" - a goal that is perfectly aligned with the principle of GA and LIVE4WELL in advancing AI preventive healthcare. The group aspires to work closely with the new medical school and relevant government authorities to promote healthy lifestyles for all and empower health management with innovative technology.GA has long upheld its mission of promoting sports, working to establish a diverse sports ecosystem in Hong Kong and supporting the public in developing regular exercise habits. The group makes its mark across various sports, including hosting the GA110 Hong Kong Inter-School 3x3 Basketball Championship 2025, leading university student athletes to compete in the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) 2025 in Japan, cooperating with European League of Football, actively promoting world-class sports events such as the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2025, as well as supporting sports like pickleball, squash, lacrosse, and judo, showing a comprehensive commitment to sports development. The HKMAC 2025, taking place over two days this weekend, is title sponsored by GYM AESTHETICS, which joins the organizer in celebrating the event's 10anniversary., stated, "We deeply resonate with HKMAC 10Anniversary theme this year, 'The Celebration of Life'. This event transcends age barriers, offering a competitive platform for sports enthusiasts aged 35 and above, and truly demonstrating the inclusivity and accessibility of sports. We promote both health for all and the development of elite athletes through supporting high-quality sports events like the HKMAC to actively align with the 2025 Policy Address's vision in establishing Hong Kong as a center for major international sports events and developing sports as an industry, enhancing Hong Kong's international image as the 'Events Capital of Asia'. Also, we have shown our unwavering commitment as a sports enterprise in giving back to society, continuously fostering sports for all, and building a healthy lifestyle for everyone."In addition, Hong Kong is actively developing as an international hub for medical training, research, and innovation. HKUST was recently chosen by the government to establish the city's third medical school, marking a new milestone for local medical development. The HKUST medical school has a clear orientation in integrating research and medical care and fully leveraging its strengths in data science and AI to align with the government's strategy of positioning Hong Kong as an "international health and medical innovation hub," showing the city's forward-looking vision. GA and LIVE4WELL are pleased to see the trend of innovative technology empowering healthcare development, which aligns with our vision of AI health management. The group looks forward to working closely with the new medical school and government authorities to advance AI health management and promote "preventive healthcare" to improve citizens' health and reduce long term public healthcare expenses.While advocating for sports for all, GA has also prioritized nurturing local elite athletes, firmly believing that quality equipment, systematic training, and access to high-level competitions are all essential for athlete development. Over recent years, the group has supported major sports events including the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors, the Hong Kong Districts Tennis Circuit, and the CRC Open, providing young athletes with valuable hands-on experience and a platform for growth.With GA's support, numerous local athletes have achieved remarkable success. Former tennis player WONG Hong Kit, Jack has made a successful transition to pickleball, becoming a role model for young athletes pursuing career transformation. Rising tennis talent CHENG Siu Chi, Nicholas, has continued to advance and successfully turned professional this year with the assistance of GA, marking a new milestone in his athletic career. HO Tze Lok, Tomato, currently ranked 30in the world and Hong Kong's top full-time squash player, continues to chase her dreams with GA's support. These successful stories illustrate GA's long-term commitment to fostering the growth of local athletes and driving the ongoing development of sports talents in Hong Kong.The group firmly believes that the ultimate goal of sports is to improve our health. As a leading innovative health technology platform in Hong Kong, LIVE4WELL utilizes its AI motion capture technology to provide sports enthusiasts with comprehensive dynamic health assessments and personalized exercise plans, shifting professional health interventions from "treatment" to the "prevention" stage. This approach aligns with initiatives in the 2025 Policy Address, including strengthening primary healthcare and implementing innovative technology. Through technological empowerment and professional support, we are committed to assisting the government in establishing a prevention-oriented primary healthcare ecosystem.Looking ahead, GA and LIVE4WELL hope to work together with government authorities, including the Health Bureau; Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau; Leisure and Cultural Services Department, and Primary Healthcare Commission, to bring sports technology and preventive care into the community. The group will also continue its commitment to sports development, supporting a diverse range of sports events and contributing to build a robust sports ecosystem in Hong Kong. 22-23 November 2025
Wan Chai Sports Ground
Sports enthusiasts aged 35 and above
Over 5 field events and 15 track events: Over 1,000 local and international athletes from more than 10 countries and regions, including the Chinese Mainland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Europe

About GYM AESTHETICS

GYM AESTHETICS (GA) is a cross-sport brand originating from Germany, upholding German excellence in quality and innovation, aiming to provide high-quality sports gear that combines functionality and aesthetics for sports enthusiasts. The brand's slogan, "Beyond 110%" reflects its relentless pursuit of excellence, rooted in the importance of athletes' needs. Over the years, GA's sponsorship covers eleven sports, including 3x3 basketball, tennis, lacrosse, squash, pickleball, and Hong Kong Masters Athletics, which encompass teams such as the German Lacrosse National Team and the Hong Kong Representative teams. This demonstrates GA's passion and commitment to supporting sports development, aiming to attract and inspire more sports lovers worldwide.





About LIVE4WELL

LIVE4WELL is Hong Kong's leading innovative health technology platform and the world's first health ecosystem that integrates preventive healthcare, artificial intelligence, and behavioral incentives. Through proprietary AI motion capture technology, the platform delivers comprehensive dynamic health assessments and provides personalized health management solutions.



The platform's flagship product, "VIV PASS" revolutionizes health management by establishing personal health baselines, leveraging AI-powered data analytics, delivering personalized exercise prescriptions, and providing 24/7 health monitoring. LIVE4WELL innovatively combines health management with reward mechanisms through its Sweat Point system and WELLshop ecosystem, embodying the "Move to Earn" philosophy that transforms healthy behaviors into tangible rewards.



