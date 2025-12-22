HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 -As Christmas and New Year holiday draw near, UnionPay International has launched a promotional campaign spanning 26 countries and regions, which includes over 170 marketing activities across more than 100,000 merchant stores, with selected offers providing discounts of up to 33%.Aligned with the travel peak season at the end of the year, the campaign covers key destinations including Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. Offline promotions extend to 30 major international airports, 65 premium shopping districts, 40 leading department stores, 15 outlet villages, as well as duty-free shops and luxury boutiques within 30 major global airports. The initiatives also encompass daily consumption, such as supermarkets, cosmeceutical retailers, dining spots, tourist attractions, entertainment, accommodation, local transportation and telecommunication services.UnionPay has also customized activities for mobile payment methods, including UnionPay mobile QuickPass and UnionPay QR code payment, which are accepted in more than 100 countries and regions. For instance, in Australia and New Zealand, UnionPay cardholders can enjoy instant discounts when using UnionPay mobile QuickPass at participating merchants nationwide.The year-end incentives have been further expanded to online scenarios. UnionPay has collaborated with digital entertainment platforms to accommodate the high-frequency online spending during the holiday, such as Hoyoverse Honkai: Star Rail top-up promotion, Apple Services promotion. In Australia, UnionPay has launched an online tuition payment promotion for students.In select markets, UnionPay has partnered with local issuing banks to provide exclusive privileges for cardholders. For example, DBS Bank in Singapore offers UnionPay Platinum debit cardholders value-added benefits, such as cashback, fee waivers, airport lounge access and other travel-related perks.UnionPay has built up a global payment network covering 183 countries and regions, providing stable and convenient payment support for cross-border travel and holiday consumption. Through in-depth cooperation with issuing banks, financial institutions and merchants, UnionPay has provided diverse holiday discounts and supporting services to optimize the consumption experience for cardholders.Hashtag: #UnionPay

