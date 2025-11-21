Amari Koh Samui: Guests can immerse themselves in local culture with artisanal batik and traditional boat decorations, celebrating craftsmanship and heritage.

Amari SPICE Penang: Guests are invited to share the joy through a Wishing Tree, where purchased gifts will go directly to the Asia Community Service.

Amari Vientiane, Laos: A community-focused toy donation initiative encourages guests to share surplus toys with local families in need.

Amari Pattaya: Donation to support the Father Ray Foundation, uplifting underprivileged children and young adults.

Amari Colombo, Sri Lanka: Collaboration with the Senehasa Project through the sale of Tapestry Puzzles, supporting disadvantaged girls aged 5–18 who have endured extraordinary hardships.

A Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on 28 th November 2025, featuring live acoustic music, and classic festive drinks.

November 2025, featuring live acoustic music, and classic festive drinks. Seasonal culinary experiences, including a refined Festive Afternoon Tea and New Year's Eve Sparkling Indulgence Dinner.

Elegant Festive Hampers available to book for guests - thoughtfully curated with premium delights, sustainable bags, handwoven placemats by local elderly artisans, and limited-edition scarves.

A Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 4-Course Set Dinner and a joyful Christmas Day Brunch to create lasting memories with family and friends.

Home-inspired celebrations designed to recreate the comfort of a "home away from home."

Local experiences highlighting hidden gems and curated community events.

Activities that deepen bonds between guests, residents, and neighbourhood communities.

Bold décor and festive programming designed to encourage joyful interactions.

Vibrant communal spaces fostering social connections and memorable holiday moments.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - ONYX Hospitality Group , one of the leading regional players in Southeast Asia, is delighted to announce the launch of its 2025 holiday season campaign,Designed to create cherished memories for guests while strengthening connections with local communities, the campaign will be celebrated across ONYX Hospitality Group's four distinctive brands:The festive season remains a key driver for ONYX's hotels, serviced apartments, and residences across Southeast Asia (Should be Asia Pacific?), boosting occupancy, F&B performance, and guest engagement. By combining brand-led storytelling with localised experiences, "Beyond the Festivities" is designed to deepen loyalty, support community connections, and showcase ONYX's growing regional footprint."At ONYX Hospitality Group, we celebrate the festive season with purpose," said Yuthachai Charanachitta, Chief Executive Officer of ONYX Hospitality Group. "Our "Beyond the Festivities" campaign honours this joyous occasion as a time to bring people together, foster a sense of belonging, and extend our support to the communities in which we live and work. This season is not only about sharing moments with our guests but also about giving back in meaningful ways."Celebrating its 60anniversary under the theme 'With You, Always,' Amari continues to honour the enduring connection it shares with its guests. Drawing inspiration from the signature Amari orange, which represents the Golden Hours of meaningful moments and shared experiences, Amari properties across Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, and Sri Lanka will host a series of heartfelt initiatives, including the following examples from its diverse portfolio:Oriental Residence Bangkok, the first property under ONYX Hospitality Group's Oriental Residence brand, welcomes the season with 'White & Gold' timeless elegance. Nestled on Wireless Road in Bangkok's diplomatic district, the property offers a tranquil, luxurious retreat and has been recognised with the MICHELIN 1 Key Award and inclusion in the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection. This festive season, its celebrations are highlighted by:Shama, designed for executives, professionals, and families seeking both short- and long-term stays, offers spacious residences with fully equipped kitchens and living areas, complemented by hotel-standard services for comfort and convenience. More than just a place to stay, Shama reimagines the home experience by blending the warmth of home with the conveniences of a hotel. This festive season, Shama brings its philosophy of being the 'heart of the community' to life, fostering intimacy, warmth, and belonging. Guests will enjoy:OZO hotels bring a vibrant, playful energy to every stay, designed for travellers who enjoy lively social spaces and memorable interactions. With bold décor and contemporary communal areas, OZO encourages guests to connect, celebrate, and experience the festive season with joy. Embracing the brand spirit, 'If it's not fun, you're not doing it right,' this year's celebrations invite lively gatherings and shared experiences throughout the hotels.The Beyond the Festivities campaign is part of ONYX Hospitality Group's continued brand evolution and regional growth strategy. By integrating meaningful seasonal initiatives with distinctive brand positioning, ONYX reinforces its role as a leader in delivering experiences that resonate with both leisure and business travellers across Asia.Hashtag: #ONYX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia's hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food and beverage. With over five decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



