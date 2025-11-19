NANNING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - With 9,739 teams assembled, 584 ASEAN teams joining, and 19 competition tracks underway, the A-Super League—officially the Guangxi 2025 AI Empowering Industries Super League—is driving deep integration between artificial intelligence and thousands of industries, while synchronizing the digital transformation of China and ASEAN.From AI completing a food safety test for Luosifen in 30 seconds to autonomous port vehicles operating safely without human drivers, a series of innovative scenarios have emerged from the meticulous incubation of this "A-Super" League.At the forefront of China-ASEAN cooperation, Guangxi is using the A-Super League as a fulcrum to accelerate an intelligent transformation across industries—turning the development model of "R&D in Beijing-Shanghai-Guangzhou + integration in Guangxi + application in ASEAN" into a vivid practice of regional digital growth.Along the Yongjiang River, innovation momentum continues to rise. On October 30, the AI-Empowered Market Supervision Innovation Application Competition held its final roadshow and awards ceremony in Nanning. Among more than 1,300 national registrations for this track, 36 teams were independently formed by ASEAN countries, while 69 were joint China-ASEAN teams—making it the most active and diverse track for ASEAN participation in the first round of the A-Super League.This event is only a snapshot. Since its launch in July, all 19 sub-competitions have advanced in full swing. Twelve tracks—including automotive, e-commerce, and healthcare—have hosted their finals or roadshows, while seven tracks—covering education, esports, and transportation—are attracting enthusiastic registrations. The series has drawn 9,739 teams across 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) and 10 ASEAN countries. With Chinese and international teams competing on the same stage, technical ideas are colliding and merging, helping build an open and resilient regional industrial ecosystem with broad participation and full-chain collaboration.To deepen cross-border cooperation, the A-Super League issued an open invitation to ASEAN companies from the outset, while encouraging joint team formation between Chinese and ASEAN enterprises. Through collaboration, both sides have developed high-quality outcomes such as smart ports, intelligent vehicle cabins, and digital orchards.Today, 584 ASEAN teams are participating across all tracks. The talent track and e-commerce track each have more than 100 ASEAN teams, reflecting multi-level, wide-coverage cross-border participation. Overseas sub-venues have also been set up in Bangkok (Thailand) and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), drawing strong engagement from ASEAN students."It is no longer just a technical competition—it has become a major platform for China-ASEAN digital cooperation." This remark by Lu Xinning, Member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Guangxi and Vice Chairman of the Autonomous Region, at a State Council Information Office press conference in September, precisely captures the deeper value of the A-Super League.Guangxi is maximizing its role as an integrator by proactively connecting resources and building a solid bridge for transforming competition results into industrial applications.The A-Super League has established a full-chain mechanism of "competition selection — resource matchmaking — industrial incubation." Each event organizer screens projects together with local cities; the Autonomous Region Data Bureau consolidates results; the Autonomous Region Park Office manages industrial landing; and the Autonomous Region Science and Technology Department promotes technology transfer. With clearly defined roles, Guangxi ensures that leading AI technologies from across China align with market needs in ASEAN, unlocking vast regional development potential.Local Guangxi companies have also made strong showings. Guangxi PinGe Intelligent Life Sciences Co., Ltd. won first prize in the "AI + Market Supervision" track with its independently developed "AI-powered Robotic Microbial Testing Smart Laboratory." "Our robotic AI lab has been deployed at Bright Dairy in Shanghai, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Fortune Global 500 company Doosan Group in Korea, and is being used in pharmaceutical factories operated by major European and American companies in India—all developed, researched, and manufactured here in Guangxi," said company representative Liang Zhihong with pride.In the "AI + Automotive" Innovation Competition, Malaysian automotive aftermarket leader ServAuto Sdn Bhd showcased an AI-driven one-stop service platform. Through an AI marketing engine, AIGC content production, and omnichannel distribution, the platform enables precise customer acquisition; meanwhile, its AI automotive service engine enhances the user experience with intelligent diagnostics, multilingual customer support, and predictive maintenance. The platform now connects more than 50,000 repair shops and 17 million car owners."China has advanced rapidly in AI. We look forward to deeper collaboration with our Chinese partners and to promoting AI adoption in Malaysia's automotive aftermarket," said COO Foo Yong Hao.From labs to production lines, and from competition arenas to real markets, the A-Super League is accelerating the transformation of technological achievements. Each sub-competition is actively linking participating companies with investors, bringing in leading venture capital institutions and helping high-quality projects secure capital and commercialization.Focusing on "AI + Culture and Tourism," the city of Beihai has introduced a full-spectrum support package for award-winning teams, established the China-ASEAN Smart Culture and Tourism Innovation Lab under a "government-industry-academia-research" model, and built a demonstration zone for smart tourism on Weizhou Island. Eleven tech companies from Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen have already joined.In the "AI + Cross-Border Talent" track, the U.S.-based team led by Luo Xiaozhong developed an AI visual detection system for packaging defects, overcoming the limitations of traditional inspection methods with the world's first optical smart inspection device capable of addressing near-sightedness and presbyopia. The project has already engaged with Nanning Industrial Investment Group and is expected to settle in Nanning.Centered on "AI + Automotive," four teams—ModelBest, Banma Zhixing, Huayu Automotive Electronics, and Nanning Digital Technology Institute—signed major cooperation agreements on-site with institutions such as Geely Automobile Research Institute and Guangxi Haoling Automotive Technology, securing contracts worth tens of millions of yuan and creating strong links between industry, academia, and application. ModelBest VP Yuan Shuai noted that the company plans to deepen its presence in Guangxi and leverage Guangxi as a springboard to explore new opportunities in the ASEAN market.In the "AI + Market Supervision" track, participating teams addressed core industry challenges and completed 30 technological breakthroughs across six major fields. Among the 42 finalist projects, seven have already been implemented and 35 have been incorporated into follow-up development plans. The outcomes span food safety, special equipment, safety oversight, and cross-border trade, providing strong support for intelligent market governance.The "AI + Healthcare" track also yielded standout results. A joint research team from Guangxi CDC and Lang Son Province CDC in Vietnam developed an "AI-Powered Infectious Disease Prediction and Early Warning System," tailored to public health needs across Guangxi and ASEAN. The system addresses issues such as insufficient computing resources and data delays at the grassroots level. It is now being piloted in several regions of Guangxi and, once mature, will be promoted in Vietnam to serve broader ASEAN public health needs.The A-Super League has become a hub for cutting-edge ideas and industry ecosystem building. Each track is guided by a panel of academicians and industry leaders to ensure rigorous evaluation and effective transformation of results. Leading Chinese tech companies and research institutions play active roles, while major enterprises collaborate with smaller companies in joint innovation.Here, innovation resources concentrate rapidly: seven tracks—including automotive, e-commerce, culture and tourism, and talent—feature "challenge-based" project mechanisms targeting core technical bottlenecks. Tracks such as culture and tourism and safety are accelerating the development of industry datasets to support AI applications. The competition also includes special awards like "Future ASEAN-Oriented Unicorn Enterprises," guiding innovation resources toward cross-border applications.Standing at a new starting point, Guangxi's A-Super League is expanding its influence beyond competition arenas and into real industries—radiating from Guangxi to ASEAN. Under the national-level platform of the China-ASEAN AI Application Cooperation Center, the innovation loop of "R&D in Beijing-Shanghai-Guangzhou + integration in Guangxi + application in ASEAN" is becoming increasingly solid.As finals continue across multiple tracks, more innovations are expected to emerge, injecting new vitality into China-ASEAN digital economic cooperation. As Guangxi Party Secretary Chen Gang said at the competition's launch: "Through this AI competition, we hope to enhance public awareness of AI, keep pace with the times, and embrace this era."The A-Super League is only the beginning. The A-Super League is only the beginning. The ultimate goal—ensuring that the public shares in the benefits of AI development and fostering long-term, stable China-ASEAN cooperation in artificial intelligence—is the true horizon of this innovation journey.

