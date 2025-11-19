Intimate Showcase Unveils Innovative Fusion of Residential Luxury and Automotive Excellence

In the Photo (from Left to Right):

1. Miss Melissa Chollasap, Managing Director, Porsche Design Tower Bangkok

2. Mr. Boon Hoe Leong, Chief Executive Officer, Arcadia Consulting

3. Mr. Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development

4. Mr. Yannick Ott, Marketing Director, Porsche Asia Pacific



6. Mr. Michael von Schlippe, Chief Publisher, Robb Report Singapore and Founder of Media Publishares

STUTTGART, GERMANY / SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 19 November 2025 -Porsche Design Tower Bangkok has successfully concluded its Singapore roadshow, connecting with one of Asia's most discerning ultra-luxury markets. The exclusive showcase, held on November 5th at Porsche Studio Singapore at Guoco Midtown, attracted distinguished guests, investors, and automotive enthusiasts eager to experience Asia's first Porsche Design residential tower and Porsche Design's third real estate project globally. Hosted in partnership with Robb Report Singapore together with Arcadia Consulting, the event marked a significant milestone in introducing this landmark development to Singapore's sophisticated clientele.The intimate cocktail reception provided the perfect setting for immersive presentations of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok's groundbreaking features. Guests were captivated by the bespoke 'Passion Spaces'—the ultimate luxury garages that serve as personalized sanctuaries for automotive collections and beyond. These spaces are comparable to personal canvases for future residents, where prized automobiles, art collections, or any passion becomes living art within the home. Equally impressive are the panoramic duplex and quadplex 'Sky Villas', where world-class living features meet functional design. Each unit enjoys exclusive in-unit amenities, including heated private pools, elevating residential luxury to unparalleled experience.The evening's highlights featured distinguished speakers who delivered valuable perspectives into the development. Michael von Schlippe, Chief Publisher of Robb Report Singapore, a renowned luxury-lifestyle magazine, delivered welcoming remarks, setting the tone for the evening. Followed by Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ananda Development, the visionary behind the project, shared an inspiring story on his passionate journey for Porsche Design Tower Bangkok. Renowned architect professor Jason Pomeroy provided compelling insights, emphasizing how thoughtful design and architecture enhance resident's well-being. The showcase further reinforced Bangkok's emergence as a rising hub for ultra-luxury real estate in Asia, with the world-class specifications and uncompromising attention to detail drawing significant interest from investors seeking a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.Porsche Design Tower Bangkok represents a landmark collaboration between Thai premier developer Ananda Development's real estate expertise and the timeless, sophisticated design philosophy of Porsche Design. This architectural masterpiece sets a new benchmark in ultra-luxury living, seamlessly merging international design excellence with innovative functionality. Prospective buyers from the event are invited to schedule a private viewing of the exclusive show suite in Bangkok, where the vision of extraordinary living comes to life.For detailed information or to arrange a private viewing of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, please contact [email protected] or visit pdtowerbangkok.com Hashtag: #PorscheDesignTowerBangkok

About Porsche Design:

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche created one of the most iconic design objects in contemporary history: the Porsche 911. Following his vision to take the principles and myth of Porsche beyond the automotive world, he created the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972. His philosophy and design language can still be seen in all Porsche Design products today. Every Porsche Design product stands for extraordinary precision and perfection, boasts a high level of technological innovation and seamlessly combines intelligent functionality and puristic design. Created by Studio F. A. Porsche in Austria, our products are sold worldwide in Porsche Design stores, high-end department stores, exclusive specialist retailers and the official online store ( porsche.com).