Christmas Grand Central



Step into Christmas Grand Central, where the holiday journey begins. Snap a photo with the adorable Bear family at their carriage. Bernie the Father Bear is the cheerful conductor, while inside, Bella the Mother Bear and Bruno the Bear Junior are busy preparing figgy pudding — all ready for a picture-perfect moment.



Ellie the Elephant to heartwarming train announcements echoing across the platforms. Every moment is designed to spark joy and wonder.



Redeem a ticket to hop aboard the immersive train ride to Paris with same-day electronic spending upon HK$300. Enjoy a magical animated experience that whisks participants across the globe and back to bring the enchantment of Christmas to life. Each redemption admits up to 4 participants only, Terms and Conditions apply.



Location: Garden Court, Level LG1, Pacific Place

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm



"Wonderbox" Merchandise Shop



Discover a treasure trove of joyful finds at the Christmas shopping hub. From Precious Pals blind boxes to curated gift card sets, there's something for everyone. Collect all three blind-box characters in a complete set or opt for a HK$500 Pacific Place Gift Card Set with an exclusive luggage tag — they're perfect for gifting or holiday shopping.



Precious Pals Blind Box: HK$150

Precious Pals Blind Box Set (one set of three blind boxes – all characters included): HK$550

Christmas Traveller's Gift Card Set (includes one HK$500 Pacific Place Gift Card + one luggage tag): HK$550 And don't forget to look up. George the Giraffe has found the perfect perch to stack priority goodies sky-high, making sure lots of treats are in place for eager shoppers.



Park Court Concourse



Next up is Park Court Concourse, a holiday hotspot decked out with a Christmas tree so grand it's practically larger than life.



Prof. Hugo the Hippopotamus, dressed to impress in a sharp suit and carrying flowers for a special occasion. Emerging from the larger tunnel exit designed for bigger travellers, he's on his way to a long awaited date. Meanwhile, from the smaller passageway nearby, the stylish Mrs. Harriet the Hedgehog and her little son Henry the Hedgehog Junior are all bundled up and ready for Christmas fun.



