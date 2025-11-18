Taiwan CareTech Alliance Enters Japan’s Aging Market with Smart Elderly Care Products

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2025 - As Japan transitions into a super-aged society, the demand for long-term care and assistive technologies is growing rapidly. Therefore, Taiwan's smart assistive device SME, Netown Corporation, has partnered with 9 Taiwanese manufacturers, software developers, and service providers to establish the「台湾ケアテック連盟」(English name: Taiwan CareTech Alliance). The alliance aims to bring Taiwan's high-quality smart elderly care solutions to Japan.The alliance introduced two new integrated products: "Smart Nursing Bed", which combines multiple physical function detection modules, self-care assistance features, and an AI-driven management system; and "Smart Group Trainer", designed to promote muscle endurance training and social interaction among the elderly. These innovations showcase Taiwan's capability in developing comprehensive, user-centered care solutions for aging populations.To expand its international presence, the alliance launched a series of promotional short videos, an official website, and social media accounts (including LinkedIn and X/Twitter) to highlight Taiwan's strengths in smart assistive technology integration. The alliance also participated in two major exhibitions—Japan Health Expo in Osaka and Medical Japan Tokyo 2025—to directly engage with potential overseas customers.In addition, the alliance has actively collaborated with Japan's Kyushu Medical Equipment Group Federation and the Japan Overseas Medical Equipment Technical Assistants to gain strong local support. The alliance has already signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with citrus株式会社シトラス, which operates elderly care facilities, and received positive interest from エリムCo., Ltd., a Japanese medical device distributor. These partnerships have resulted in over US$890,000 in overseas orders, marking a significant milestone for Taiwan's smart assistive device industry in the Japanese market.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.