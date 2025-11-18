MTHK Jung Hae In Sitting Announcement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2025 -, a brand under the Merlin Entertainments Group, is thrilled to announce the forthcoming addition of the world's first wax figure of the beloved actorLast year,marked a significant milestone as he celebrated the 10th anniversary of his debut. His first male lead role in, where he portrayed a charismatic young man engaged in a romantic relationship with Son Ye-jin. This role not only solidified his reputation but also garnered him admiration from his fans 'HAEINESS'. His exceptional portrayal has been recognised with accolades at prestigious events, including the 2nd The Seoul Awards, the 6th APAN Star Awards, the 8th APAN Star Awards, the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, and the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards.latest dramahas achieved remarkable ratings. To honour 'HAEINESS', Jung enthusiastically accepted our invitation to have his charm immortalised in wax. During a meticulous five-hour customisation process in South Korea,maintained his infectious smile and remarked, "This is so cool! I never imagined I would become a famous attraction. Part of me hopes that my wax figure can exude warm positivity to fans worldwide."Wade Chang, General Manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, expressed, "We have an aim to enhance the K-Wave Zone experience, and I'm grateful tofor bringing his dedication to drama to the sitting process. I believe his contribution will greatly promote local tourism and Asian culture.'s wax figure will soon be exhibited in December this year, alongside fellow Korean stars Lee Jong Suk and Suzy Bae in the K-Wave Zone, inviting guests to immerse themselves in an interactive and culturally enriching experience. Follow us on social media for more updates.Hashtag: #MadameTussaudsHongKong

About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds has been inviting people to walk the red carpet and get closer to the revered for over 250 years. With 17 Merlin-operated attractions in the world's top destination cities, we are dedicated to giving millions of visitors the opportunity to mingle with the mighty from A-listers to music legends, heroes of sport, to world leaders. Today, we continue to partner with the global icons of a generation to create astonishing lifelike figures from sittings and offer exciting and interactive experiences to ensure guests have never felt closer to fame.



About Merlin Entertainments

Merlin Entertainments is a world leader in branded entertainment destinations, offering a diverse portfolio of resort theme parks, city-centre gateway attractions and LEGOLAND® Resorts which span across the UK, US, Western Europe, China and Asia Pacific. Dedicated to creating experiences that inspire joy and connection, Merlin welcomes more than 62 million guests annually to its diverse global estate in over 20 countries. An expert in bringing world-famous entertainment brands to life, Merlin works with partners including the LEGO® Group, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Peppa Pig, DreamWorks and Ferrari to create destinations where guests can immerse themselves in a wide array of brand-driven worlds, rides and uplifting learning experiences.



