Wise teams up with content creator Adam Izzy to expose the hidden fees at travel pop-up at Starhill Piazza

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media Out Reach Newswire - 18 November 2025 - Malaysians are losing between RM200 and RM350 per overseas trip to exchange rate markups they never see, even as they spend up to two days hunting for the best travel deals.New research by international money app Wise reveals that while 31% of Malaysian travellers claim to save over RM500 by chasing promotional deals, only 41% prioritise checking exchange rates when booking. The result? That RM2,500 weekend in Singapore quietly costs RM180-250 more. A RM5,000 Bangkok getaway becomes RM350-450 pricier. Even a RM15 latte in Melbourne creeps up to RM16.50.The culprit: hidden exchange rate markups. Many providers mark up the exchange rate 3-6% above the real mid-market rate and pocket the difference - without clear disclosure on receipts or booking confirmations.To help travellers spot and avoid hidden markups ahead of the holidays, Wise is reuniting with content creator Adam Izzy for its campaign. Building on Wise's "Siapa Wise?" campaign earlier this year, Adam is bringing his beloved Uncle Tim character back to show Malaysians how hidden fees work, and how to avoid them.Adam will be hosting an interactive pop-up at Starhill Piazza, The Starhill, Kuala Lumpur, on 18–19 November (10am–10pm). Activities include bowling to knock down pins labelled "Unfair rates" and "High ATM fees," rapid-fire quizzes on travel money myths and a prize grab. Complete all stations to redeem Wise merchandise (bucket hats, luggage tags, travel pillows) and stand to win travel vouchers worth up to RM800 each."Aiyo! Every year, same story – we hunt for a RM50 flight discount, then lose RM200 on bad exchange rates," said"Doesn't make sense lah! Time to be a bit smarterand understand where our money actually goes."“We’ve created a culture where ‘good deal’ means the flashiest promo code or the cheapest headline price, but Malaysians are leaving money on the table by not looking at the rate,” said“When the exchange rate is 3–6% worse than the mid‑market rate, a RM3,000 ‘budget’ trip can quietly become RM3,300. Our message is simple: look at the rate, not just the price, so every Ringgit goes further abroad.”Unlike traditional providers, Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate with no hidden markups. With the Wise account and card, Malaysians can hold, convert and spend over 40 currencies transparently. Travellers can also lock in preferred rates with auto‑conversion and get two free ATM withdrawals a month worldwide, avoiding overpriced airport money changers.Hashtag: #Wise

About Wise

Wise is a global technology company, building the best way to move and manage the world's money.



With Wise Account and Wise Business, people and businesses can hold 40 currencies, move money between countries and spend money abroad. Large companies and banks use Wise technology too; an entirely new network for the world's money. Launched in 2011, Wise is one of the world's fastest growing, profitable tech companies.



In fiscal year 2025, Wise supported around 15.6 million people and businesses, processing over $185 billion in cross-border transactions and saving customers around $2.6 billion.

