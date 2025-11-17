Bernadette Linn (centre), Secretary for Development of the HKSAR Government, presented the Green Building Leadership Pioneer Award (Consultants) to the Arup team.

Pioneer Award

Green Building Leadership



(Consultants)

Arup



Grand Award

New Buildings (Completed Projects – Commercial)

The Henderson



* Recognised with Special Citation on Green Financing

New Buildings (Completed Projects – Institutional)

Central Kowloon Bypass (Yau Ma Tei Section Tunnel) Administration Building

New Buildings (Completed Projects – Institutional)

Kai Tak Sports Park

New Buildings (Projects Under Construction and/or Design –Commercial)

Lee Garden Eight

Building Products & Technologies

AI Solution for Customer Experience Enhancement and Energy Efficiency at ELEMENTS

Research & Planning

ArchSD's Carbon Neutrality Strategic Framework and Low Carbon Design Tools



Merit Award

New Buildings (Projects under Construction and/or Design – Institutional)

Design-Build-Operate Contract for the Additional District Cooling System (DCS) at the Kai Tak Development (KTD)

New Buildings (Completed Projects – Commercial)

The New CLP Headquarters Building



* Recognised with Special Citation on UN SDGs





New Buildings (Projects Under Construction and/or Design –Residential)

70 To Kwa Wan Road

New Buildings (Projects Under Construction and/or Design –Residential)

Ming Wah Dai Ha Phase 2 Redevelopment

Existing Buildings (Interiors)

Nan Fung Workplace

Research & Planning

Study on Carbon Removal Potential of Trees in Hong Kong



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - Arup has achieved exceptional success at the Green Building Award (GBA) 2025, securing 13 prestigious accolades and reaffirming its position as an industry leader in sustainable development. Among these distinctions is the highly coveted 'Green Building Leadership Pioneer Award (Consultants Category)', recognising Arup's exemplary performance, strategic vision, and longstanding commitment to shaping a more sustainable and resilient built environment.Arup's award-winning portfolio spans new and existing buildings, research and planning, as well as building products and technologies. The recognitions highlight contributions to institutional, commercial, and residential projects—across both completed and ongoing developments—as well as the firm's continued leadership in low-carbon design, advanced building management systems, carbon neutrality strategies, and research into nature-based carbon removal solutions.For decades, Arup has helped define the sustainability agenda in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Through its multidisciplinary expertise—integrating engineering, science, planning, digital technologies, and advisory capabilities — the firm has delivered solutions that strengthen climate resilience, accelerate decarbonisation, and enhance urban liveability. As a trusted partner to clients across the public and private sectors, Arup applies global knowledge and local insights to address complex challenges and support long-term, future-ready development.The GBA judging panel commended Arup for being the first in the industry to commit to net zero emissions in 2019 and for setting an ambitious carbon reduction target for 2040. The panel also recognised the firm's leadership in assessing climate risk for coastal cities, its contributions to government decision-making, and its global influence in elevating Hong Kong's green building standards. Arup's efforts to nurture emerging sustainability talent, and its rigorous approach to double materiality assessment and whole-lifecycle analysis, underscore its dedication to shaping cities that are equitable, resilient, and enduring.Theresa Yeung, East Asia Managing Principal of Arup, said:"These awards reflect the trust our clients place in us and the innovative spirit of our multidisciplinary teams. We will continue to advance low-carbon solutions, smart technologies, and people-centred design to shape more liveable and climate-resilient cities across Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Through our expertise, creativity, and commitment to sustainability, we aim to help society accelerate its transition towards a net zero future while cultivating the next generation of sustainability leaders."In addition to the Green Building Leadership Pioneer Award (Consultants), Arup received Grand Awards for the following projects: Kai Tak Sports Park, The Henderson, Lee Garden Eight, Central Kowloon Bypass (Yau Ma Tei Section Tunnel) Administration Building, ArchSD's Carbon Neutrality Strategic Framework and Low Carbon Design Tools, and the AI Solution for Customer Experience Enhancement and Energy Efficiency at ELEMENTS.Six Merit Awards were also presented to: The New CLP Headquarters Building, 70 To Kwa Wan Road, Ming Wah Dai Ha Phase 2 Redevelopment, Design-Build-Operate Contract for the Additional District Cooling System at the Kai Tak Development, Study on Carbon Removal Potential of Trees in Hong Kong, and Nan Fung Workplace.Notably, The Henderson and The New CLP Headquarters Building received the Special Citation on Green Financing and the Special Citation on United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), respectively.The Green Building Award 2025, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Green Building Council and the Professional Green Building Council, continues to honour industry leaders who are propelling Hong Kong's transition towards carbon neutrality and driving innovation in sustainable urban development.Hashtag: #Arup

About Arup

With over 45 years of presence in the Greater Bay Area, our offices in Hong Kong, Macau, Shenzhen and Guangzhou work closely to deliver a wide arrange of local landmarks, such as the Hong Kong International Airport, Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, Macau LRT Seac Pai Van Line and Hengqin Line, DJI Sky City in Shenzhen and HKUST (GZ).



In recent years, we have been helping to deliver some of the most challenging cross-border facilities and strategic cooperation zones to drive integration and long-term prosperity in the area. These include the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link Hong Kong section, Qianhai infrastructure consultancy and Hengqin New Area urban design.



www.arup.com



