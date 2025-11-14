A trusted custodian of China’s precious metal heritage rapidly expands retail footprint to make unique collectables and investment-grade gold accessible to investors and collectors

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 -the century-long leading specialists in precious metal investment and collectable coins distribution, has announced its strategic entry into the Hong Kong market with a rapid three-store expansion this year. The brand's commitment to the global financial hub is underscored by the recent opening in Causeway Bay in October 2025, following the successful launch of its flagship store in Tsim Sha Tsui and a Central store and showroom earlier this year. This expansion positions San Gold Coins to powerfully serve the city's sophisticated investors and collectors by significantly increasing access to its unique, culturally resonant investment products.Tracing its roots back to the Sanxing Silver House business founded in 1908, San Gold Coins is heralded as a trusted custodian of China's gold legacy with a 117-year heritage. The brand is now poised to redefine physical asset allocation in Asia by combining its rich history with assets that serve as both financial security and cultural heritage.San Gold Coins operates as the dedicated international retail arm of the, the market leader specialising in providing high-value precious metals and numismatic products for clients through bank channels.Yong Yin has firmly established itself as the preeminent force in the numismatic market, pioneering the "Six-Step Numismatic Management Model," a comprehensive framework covering industry research, content creation, product development, cultural communication, sales, and value-added services. Its authority is further solidified by founding the Yong Yin Numismatic Museum, which houses an extensive and historically rich collection, including over 10,000 precious numismatic items that trace 3,000 years of Chinese gold coinage history. The collection's centrepiece is the "Supreme Complete Set of China Panda Gold Coins," which demonstrates exceptional rarity by featuring a full, continuous collection of 302 gold coins, spanning nine specifications and 44 years. This exhibit profoundly underscores Yong Yin's professional authority and profound influence within the field of coin culture.Operating under this strategic umbrella, the retail brand San Gold Coins is aggressively expanding its retail store network both domestically and internationally, while also providing complete closed-loop repurchase services. The global store count has exceeded 60 this month, which includes the three recently opened stores in Hong Kong. Developing retail operations is a vital step for San Gold Coins as they seek to physically showcase distinct product lines, tailored to the various needs of high-net-worth collectors and investors.1.provides, with its flagship product being the internationally acclaimed "". As China's official legal tender, issued by the People's Bank of China and distributed by China Gold Coin Group, it stands as the world's only major investment gold coin series that has consistently changed its reverse design every year since its inaugural issue. Through the annual design featuring China's national treasure, the coin subtly merges aesthetic artistry with deep emotional resonance, endowing it with exceptional generational and collector value. For instance, many collectors regard the coins as special mementoes to be collected annually with their children, ultimately serving as a significant coming-of-age gift. San Gold Coins' parent company Yong Yin is the largest authorised distributor by sales volume of China Gold Coin Group's Panda Gold Coins and has achieved the highest global sales for seven consecutive years. It thereby guarantees San Gold Coins' certified provenance and direct access to the official supply chain of every year's coins.2. San Gold Coins' own innovative proprietary product lines, headlined by the. With designs featuring the legendary Chinese heroine Hua Mulan, the Mulan Gold bar's integration of Chinese philosophy and traditional craftsmanship drives its lasting value. Additionally, Mulan Gold offers optimal liquidity with guaranteed global synchronous sales and repurchase at real-time market price, further solidifying Mulan Gold's unique value proposition.3. Leveraging its deep expertise in investment-grade gold and silver bullion, San Gold Coins offersat competitive and transparent real-time pricing. San Gold Coins also holds official distributorship for six of the world's leading mints, including the Australian Perth Mint, Royal Canadian Mint, Austrian Mint, Royal Mint of the United Kingdom, China Great Wall Coins Investments Ltd., and South African Mint. This guarantees a comprehensive and diversified portfolio of the world's major investment bullion.As an authoritative expert in the numismatic and precious metals market, San Gold Coins is acutely aware of the core challenge in gold investment: the difficulty of selling. To fundamentally address this, the brand has created an "advance and retreat" investment channel for clients by perfecting its repurchase infrastructure and expanding customer value-added services. The repurchase closed-loop system is central to San Gold Coins' retail strategy, with the goal of establishing 100 buyback centres across Mainland China.Currently, the brand operates three stores in Hong Kong and connects with over 60 professional chain locations across China to form a vast network centred on professional repurchase, providing instant liquidity and security. These stores offer consultation, on-site testing, and instant quotes to facilitate easy asset recycling.Established in 1908 during the Qing Dynasty, Sanxing Silver House, which gave rise to San Gold Coins, holds the singular distinction of being the only century-long Chinese brand that has remained under an unbroken line of inheritors and whose original operating site is preserved in Mainland China. The enduring legacy of the business has continued into today, with sixth-generation inheritor and successor Sophia Chen now overseeing the San Gold Coins business in Hong Kong. Drawing upon her extensive experience in top-tier investment banks in New York and Hong Kong, Sophia integrates profound financial expertise into the brand's operations."The story of San Gold Coins is one for the ages, with an incredible legacy spanning six generations of my family thus far. We strongly believe in investing in Hong Kong and know that our standout precious metal and collectable coin investment products are perfectly suited to the market's investors and collectors. With a robust closed-loop repurchase system, tangible asset control, and consolidated, layered verification processes refined over our history of excellence, San Gold Coins offers institutional-grade regulatory trust built into our services that continually sets new industry-leading standards," remarks, General Manager of San Gold Coins (Hong Kong).San Gold Coins now operates three stores in Hong Kong, including its newest location in Causeway Bay with a 400 sq. ft space located at Hysan Avenue. All three Hong Kong stores include professional and reliable gold coin repurchase services for customers. This transparent process guarantees immediate payment and features an experienced team for on-site testing and instant quoting. San Gold Coins now operates three stores in Hong Kong, including its newest location in Causeway Bay with a 400 sq. ft space located at Hysan Avenue. All three Hong Kong stores include professional and reliable gold coin repurchase services for customers. This transparent process guarantees immediate payment and features an experienced team for on-site testing and instant quoting. Furthermore, the renowned Panda Gold Coin Bullion Complete Set (1982-2025) is currently available for viewing and purchase on public display at the Tsim Sha Tsui store. Please contact the San Gold Coins team at +852 2333 5100 or [email protected] for more information.Address: No. G41, Park Lane Shopper's Boulevard, Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong KongBusiness Hours: Monday to Saturday 10:00 - 14:00 | 15:00 - 19:00 (except public holidays)Address: Shop B, G/F, 45 Hollywood Road, Central, Hong KongBusiness Hours: Tuesday to Friday 9:30 - 14:00 | 15:00 - 18:30 (except public holidays)Address: Shop 11, G/F, Empire Court, 2-4 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong KongBusiness Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 - 14:00 | 15:00 - 19:00 (except public holidays)

