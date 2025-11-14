Caption: At the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference

BELÉM, BRAZIL - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - On November 12, 2025, the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) officially convenes in Belém, Brazil. The COP30 Leaders' Residence (Vila Líderes), located in the city's strategic core area, has fully operationalized the high-efficiency, energy-saving air conditioning systems provided by Gree Electric. Specifically designed for attending global leaders and delegations, the residence is adjacent to the Hangar Convention Center and city park, enabling quick access to the summit's main "Blue Zone" and ensuring efficient participation in core climate agendas.As a central hospitality facility during COP30, Vila Líderes comprises 405 suites and multiple functional spaces, including lobbies, office areas, conference rooms, fitness centers, restaurants, and café-bars, with a total floor area of 19,000 square meters. In close collaboration with local strategic partner Grupo Imperador, Gree has customized a Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) multi-split system for the project, deploying 443 indoor units and 36 outdoor units with a total cooling capacity of 718 horsepower.The system utilizes Gree's GMV Slim and GMV X series products, leveraging variable refrigerant flow technology to achieve precise temperature control and efficient operation. Compared to previous-generation systems, it improves energy efficiency by approximately 10% under partial load conditions. The intelligent control unit automatically adjusts operation based on zonal requirements, maintaining a low-noise comfort environment while significantly reducing energy consumption peaks and supporting grid stability.Gree entered the Brazilian market in 2001 and established a production base in Manaus, becoming a significant benchmark in China-Brazil manufacturing cooperation. The Brazilian facility now spans approximately 100,000 square meters, employs over 1,600 local staff, and continuously delivers high-quality products and services to the South American market. In 2016, Gree secured the contract for the Rio Olympics, becoming the home appliance industry's sole official Chinese supplier. Currently, Gree's sales network covers all 27 Brazilian states and the federal district, with over 200 distributors and 1,600 after-sales service outlets across Brazil. In 2024, Gree ranked first in market share for residential air conditioning units in Brazil.In Pará state, Gree has successively won and completed key projects including Brazil's second-largest hydroelectric plant, the Belo Monte Phase II project, and the Pará State University solar-powered central air conditioning project. Through close collaboration with Imperador, the largest local air conditioning distributor, Gree maintains a leading market position in the region.Vila Líderes is not only a crucial hospitality venue during COP30 but will also become a landmark sustainable development project in Belém. Gree's high-efficiency, energy-saving air conditioning systems ensure comfort during the conference while aligning closely with global climate governance goals. This partnership fully demonstrates Gree's technical prowess in low-carbon building and further solidifies its role as a reliable partner in the global green transition.Gree remains committed to the green development philosophy of "Making the Sky Bluer, the Earth Greener," continuously innovating in energy-saving and environmental protection technologies to create better living environments for global consumers.Hashtag: #Gree

