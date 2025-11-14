BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 November 2025 - Becky Xia, Managing Partner of Fragomen China, has been named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Chinese Elites for 2025, recognizing her leadership and enduring impact on global immigration and cross-border mobility.With more than 20 years of experience in international immigration and talent mobility, Becky has built a reputation as a bridge between China and the world. Her work lies at the intersection of law, business, and culture — helping organizations navigate complex immigration frameworks while promoting collaboration and growth across borders.In recent years, Becky has played a pivotal role in enabling Chinese enterprises to expand internationally. She and her team have supported leading technology innovators, investors, and manufacturing groups as they establish operations and deploy talent across Asia, Europe, and North America. Beyond offering immigration solutions, Becky focuses on building long-term capability — helping companies design global mobility programs, develop internal compliance infrastructure, and cultivate cross-cultural leadership.Her philosophy centers on the belief that the global movement of talent drives corporate growth and cultural exchange. By combining the precision of international compliance with the agility and innovation of China’s business mindset, Becky has redefined how companies use mobility not merely as an operational function, but as a strategic force for transformation and competitiveness.Within the industry, Becky is widely regarded as a thought leader and a trusted advisor. She has contributed to shaping best practices in corporate immigration, engaged in international policy discussions, and provided insights on how global talent strategies can fuel sustainable business expansion. Her work continues to inspire forward-looking dialogue on how people, organizations, and cultures connect in an increasingly borderless world.“Being named among the Top 100 Most Influential Chinese Elites is both an honor and a reflection of the collective progress we’ve made in this field,” said Becky Xia. “Immigration is not only about movement — it’s about people, ambition, and growth. I believe the future of business will be shaped by how effectively we enable talent to move globally — because when people move, ideas move, and that’s when true growth happens.”Becky continues to work closely with Fragomen’s partners around the world, becoming a trusted global partner in advancing the firm’s shared vision of seamless mobility and cross-border collaboration. Her collaborative approach reflects her belief in partnership, inclusivity, and shared progress — values that continue to shape the future of global mobility and international business.Hashtag: #Fragomen

About Fragomen

Fragomen is a leading global immigration services provider with more than 60 offices and over 6,000 professionals worldwide. The firm partners with corporations, governments, and individuals to enable compliant, efficient, and strategic mobility of talent. With a presence across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Fragomen delivers end-to-end immigration and advisory solutions that empower businesses to manage international workforce and global growth with confidence.



