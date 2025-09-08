Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok

A tranquil retreat in the Silom-Sathorn business district, surrounded by shops and restaurants. Ideal for pet owners and fitness enthusiasts, with Lumpini Park just minutes away.

A tranquil retreat in the Silom-Sathorn business district, surrounded by shops and restaurants. Ideal for pet owners and fitness enthusiasts, with Lumpini Park just minutes away. Shama Ekamai Bangkok

Situated in the vibrant Ekkamai-Thonglor area, surrounded by community malls, cafés, and restaurants. With spacious residences perfect for long stays, it offers convenient access to Bangkok's key business districts.

Situated in the vibrant Ekkamai-Thonglor area, surrounded by community malls, cafés, and restaurants. With spacious residences perfect for long stays, it offers convenient access to Bangkok's key business districts. Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok

In the heart of Asoke, overlooking Benjakitti Park and close to major shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.

In the heart of Asoke, overlooking Benjakitti Park and close to major shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok

Nestled in a quiet yet central location adjacent to Bangkok Hospital, and close to wellness centres, spas, and leisure facilities, making it ideal for extended stays.

Nestled in a quiet yet central location adjacent to Bangkok Hospital, and close to wellness centres, spas, and leisure facilities, making it ideal for extended stays. Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok

A unique blend of greenery and modern conveniences in central Sukhumvit, with spacious residences and family-friendly amenities, just minutes from Bumrungrad Hospital.

A unique blend of greenery and modern conveniences in central Sukhumvit, with spacious residences and family-friendly amenities, just minutes from Bumrungrad Hospital. Shama Rayong (Opening 2027)

Ideally positioned for both business and family living, close to industrial estates and international schools, offering an ideal long-term stay option in one of Thailand's most important economic hubs.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 September 2025 - As urban professionals increasingly turn to serviced apartments for a better balance of work, family, and lifestyle,is spotlighting itsbrand — a growing collection of residences in. Designed to meet the needs of today's new generation of city dwellers, Shama offers the flexibility, convenience, and community that redefine the modern urban home.Shama is designed for executives, professionals, and families who require both short- and long-term accommodation. It offers spacious residences with functional layouts - complete with kitchens and living areas - alongside amenities for everyday life. All of this is complemented by hotel-standard services to ensure comfort and ease.More than just providing a place to live, Shama reimagines the home experience by blending the warmth of home with the conveniences of a hotel. This approach resonates with modern city dwellers who value quality of life and flexibility over traditional property ownership. It is why Shama stands as a pioneer of the New Urban Living Mindset, making the idea of a "second home" a reality for today's urbanites.Shama is more than just a place to stay; it is a new way of living. Offering flexibility, convenience, and a better quality of life, Shama is redefining the modern home for city dwellers across Asia.For the new generation, a home is more than just a house or a condominium. It is about quality of life, convenience, and a sense of community. Today's urban dwellers, especially executives and office professionals, are seeking a place that genuinely enhances their lives. They want more than simply a bed for the night or a permanent suburban address; they aspire to a space that seamlessly balances work, relaxation, and family life.For professionals advancing their careers, a home close to their workplace, with convenient transport links and comprehensive services, is a critical advantage. It enables them to focus fully on their work, safe in the knowledge that when they return, they can unwind and recharge both physically and mentally without worrying about everyday details. For parents with children studying in the city, a "home" means a safe and accessible environment with services and communities that ensure a high quality of life - an environment where their children can thrive.Serviced apartments have therefore emerged as the ideal solution for modern city living. They present a superior alternative to renting a condominium, which can often mean limited space and few services, or staying in a hotel, which is rarely practical for longer-term stays. Unlike purchasing a home, which carries the burden of maintenance and the challenge of relocating as circumstances change, serviced apartments provide a flexible, convenient option.With features perfectly suited to the urban lifestyle, serviced apartments provide spacious living areas complete with fully equipped kitchens, living rooms, and dedicated workspaces, as well as shared spaces for unwinding. Hotel-standard services take care of everyday essentials, while prime locations close to business districts, schools, and leading hospitals offer both convenience and peace of mind. Above all, serviced apartments foster a sense of community that enhances overall quality of life. And when the time comes to move on, residents can do so with ease - free from the burden of resale or letting.This is why serviced apartments are becoming the new "second home" for today's urban professionals. More than simply meeting residential needs, they combine flexibility, convenience, and quality of life for a truly fulfilling lifestyle.Hashtag: #ONYX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.