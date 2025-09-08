



This partnership is launched as Singapore companies have an extended timeline to navigate mandatory climate-related reporting standards from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA). It also provides a timely solution for businesses aligning with the ambitious goals of the Singapore Green Plan 2030 and its target of net-zero by 2050.



EcoOnline's ESG software will directly support and enhance Forvis Mazars' established sustainability services by providing clients with a robust tool for data management, calculation and reporting. With the timeline extended for most non-Straits Times Index (STI) companies, organisations can evaluate gaps and build robust capabilities and capacity to manage reporting challenges.



Key Forvis Mazars services to be augmented by the solution include:



Framework reporting advisory: Streamlining the collection and analysis of ESG data for global and regional reporting, fully aligned with Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and other leading frameworks and standards

Streamlining the collection and analysis of ESG data for global and regional reporting, fully aligned with Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and other leading frameworks and standards Climate risk analytics : Eliminating manual work around researching physical risk exposure and impact assessment with location-specific, science-based data for decision making

Eliminating manual work around researching physical risk exposure and impact assessment with location-specific, science-based data for decision making Carbon accounting : Utilising the solutions independently verified calculation engine to ensure Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions are credible to facilitate clients' decarbonisation journey

Utilising the solutions independently verified calculation engine to ensure Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions are credible to facilitate clients' decarbonisation journey Forecasting: Providing audit-ready, science-based outputs and dynamic scenario modelling, auto-updated with live data, to help organisations confidently plan their emissions reduction strategies and evaluate multiple what-if scenarios

Providing audit-ready, science-based outputs and dynamic scenario modelling, auto-updated with live data, to help organisations confidently plan their emissions reduction strategies and evaluate multiple what-if scenarios Sustainability assurance: Providing a clear, auditable trail of data that strengthens the integrity of information for both internal governance and external assurance. EcoOnline's ESG and Sustainability solution was designed by environmental scientists, including a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and is recognised as a



"Although ACRA and SGX Reg Co have recently announced extended timelines for non-STI listed companies to adapt climate related disclosure, it is imperative for organisations not to pause, but take the opportunity to build capabilities to support our national net-zero agendas and be ready for mandatory assurance to improve investor confidence," said Lai Kee Yin, Partner in Technology, Digital & Sustainability Consulting at Forvis Mazars. "We consistently hear from clients that their biggest challenge is moving beyond narrative-based reports to produce auditable, investment-grade data. Having used EcoOnline's solution ourselves, we have firsthand confidence in its science-based approach."



"We're delighted to welcome Forvis Mazars Singapore into our global partner community," commented Sean Flynn, Regional Sales Director at EcoOnline. "Their depth of sustainability expertise and advisory experience makes them a highly valued partner as organisations in Singapore – a hub for global headquarters in Asia – work to deliver on the ambitions of the Green Plan 2030 and the path to net zero by 2050. With Forvis Mazars' insight and EcoOnline's connected safety and sustainability suite, we can provide organisations with the tools and guidance they need to accelerate their sustainability journey. Together, we look forward to supporting businesses that share our vision of a safer, more sustainable world."







Forvis Mazars in Singapore

Forvis Mazars Group SC is an independent member of Forvis Mazars Global, a leading professional services network. Operating as an internationally integrated partnership in over 100 countries and territories, Forvis Mazars Group specialises in audit, tax and advisory services. The partnership draws on the expertise and cultural understanding of over 40,000 professionals across the globe to assist clients of all sizes at every stage in their development. Forvis Mazars in Singapore is part of the Forvis Mazars Group. Our clientele benefits from the combined expertise of 400+ Singapore-based professionals and our international team.



EcoOnline

EcoOnline delivers uncomplicated environment, health and safety (EHS), chemical management and ESG/sustainability technology solutions to forward-thinking leaders. Safeguarding your entire workforce, from frontline employees to lone workers and contractors, EcoOnline's always-on solutions support your organisation through everyday operations and moments of emergency and crisis alike. Our connected suite of SaaS software enables over 11,000 businesses to protect their people and the planet by ensuring compliance, risk visibility and mitigation, operational predictability and long-term resilience. Backed by an unwavering commitment to customer success, EcoOnline's software is powerful yet simple to use – built on decades of real-world expertise, data and insights.



Visit ecoonline.com to immediately and positively impact your workplace safety and sustainability.

