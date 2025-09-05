BERLIN, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 September 2025 - Global lighting innovator Olight is making a bold statement at IFA 2025 in Berlin with the launch of its new ArkPro Series. The slogan of this series is “Rethink Light, Reimagine Style” This series of advanced portable flashlights includes ArkPro, ArkPro Ultra and ArkPro Lite, and integrates multiple functions into one, redefining the performance and design of portable lighting.As one of the world’s leading consumer electronics trade shows, IFA offers the perfect stage for Olight to showcase its latest breakthroughs to a global audience.Leading the lineup are the ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra.ArkPro reimagines the everyday carry with an iconic flat profile, a refined design, and masterful craftsmanship.Equipped with compact 4 Lights, 7 Configurations: Switch seamlessly between pure flood (pure flood delivers a soft, seamless beam with a wide field of view, making it the ideal light source for close-up illumination within 5 meters. No glare, no boundaries) , spotlight, and UV using the intuitive, precisely calibrated rotary selector. The green laser operates separately or together with any of the other 3 lights, giving you 7 total lighting configurations.Equipped with Industry leading precision laser microperforations,unveil a dual-color indicator, while the meticulously tuned rotary selector, concave button, and textured grip conform to the hand. ArkPro debuts the industry's first dual-tone design.Building on this, the ArkPro Ultra uses Olight’s exclusive superalloy OAL™ and custom LEDs to merge spotlight and floodlight in one, delivering a brighter, purer beam with improved efficiency. It also introduces the Arkbeat breathing light—a soft, seven-color pulse that changes based on usage time, symbolizing your evolving bond with your gear.Priced between €95.95 and €159.95, the ArkPro Series offers a model for every user. Available in a range of finishes, these lights are ideal for everyday tasks, outdoor adventures, emergencies, and professional use.Additional functions include UV detection, pet play, Laser precise positioning, car repairs, and even social media content creation.Olight’s appearance at IFA complements its growing footprint in Germany, following its successful participation at IWA OutdoorClassics. The brand continues to earn trust through product excellence and a strong focus on user experience.Alongside innovation, Olight remains deeply committed to global social responsibility. The company actively supports charitable efforts, disaster relief, and public welfare initiatives around the world.Visit Olight at IFA 2025 from September 5–9 at Messe Berlin, Hall 1.2, Booth 193 (Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany).Learn more at de.olight.com and follow Olight Deutschland on TikTok Facebook , and YouTube Hashtag: #Olight

About Olight

Olight is a global innovator in the field of portable lighting, founded in 2007, dedicated to improving lives through reliable, high-performance portable lighting. Its products serve outdoor, professional, and everyday needs, with a focus on innovation, usability, and quality.



