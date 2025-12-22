The accolade marks another major milestone for the reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok

Curated by renowned chef Umberto Bombana (right), Cannubi by Umberto Bombana at Dusit Thani Bangkok has made history as the first Italian restaurant in Thailand to receive one Michelin star. His vision is brought to life in Bangkok by Executive Italian Chef Andrea Susto (left).

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - Cannubi by Umberto Bombana at Dusit International's reimagined flagship hotel, Dusit Thani Bangkok, has been awarded One Michelin Star in The Michelin Guide Thailand 2026 – the first time an Italian restaurant in Thailand has received the distinction.Curated by the renowned Chef Umberto Bombana – best known for his Hong Kong flagship, 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, the world's only three-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant outside Italy – Cannubi by Umberto Bombana reflects the chef's lifelong dedication to exceptional produce, terroir, and refined Italian cooking.His philosophy is brought to life in Bangkok by his longtime protégé, Executive Italian Chef Andrea Susto, who works with the finest locally sourced and imported ingredients to craft classically rooted dishes refined with contemporary technique. Seasonal à la carte offerings, tasting menus, a set lunch experience, and a celebrated white truffle menu – honouring Bombana's reputation as– are complemented by a thoughtfully curated wine list of more than 350 labels chosen for their heritage, character, and quality.Cannubi by Umberto Bombana's design plays an equal role in shaping the dining experience. Situated on the lobby level of the reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok, the two-level space looks out over the hotel's dramatic nine-storey waterfall. Inside, the main dining room is crowned with intricately carved golden teakwood panels preserved and meticulously restored from the original hotel's Benjarong restaurant. These heritage teak elements, combined with flowing lines and atmospheric lighting, create a warmly intimate setting, complemented by private dining rooms accommodating six and twelve guests."To be recognised as the first Italian restaurant in Thailand to receive a Michelin Star is a tremendous honour," said. "Cannubi by Umberto Bombana is a project very close to my heart, created to express the truth and soul of Italian cuisine through integrity, passion, and respect for exceptional ingredients. Seeing this spirit recognised in Bangkok means the world to me. I am incredibly proud of Chef Andrea Susto and our entire team. This accolade also reflects the vision of the new Dusit Thani Bangkok, where craftsmanship and creativity shape every detail."Cannubi by Umberto Bombana's Michelin Star adds to a remarkable year for Dusit Thani Bangkok, which, since reopening in September 2024, has received one Michelin Key and earned its place among the world's top 100 hotels, ranking #60 on the inaugural extended list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 . The restaurant's achievement further strengthens the hotel's emergence as one of the region's most compelling new dining destinations, with Pavilion, Dusit Gourmet, 1970 Bar, and the dramatic rooftop venue, Spire Rooftop Bar, among the other standout options.Cannubi by Umberto Bombana is open for lunch and dinner from Tuesday to Sunday. For more information, please visit dusit.com/dusitthani-bangkok Hashtag: #DusitHotels

About Dusit Thani Bangkok

Part of the landmark Dusit Central Park development, Dusit Thani Bangkok is a reimagined icon that blends timeless Thai elegance with contemporary sophistication. With a prime location overlooking Lumpini Park in the heart of the city, the 257-key property redefines luxury with all park-view accommodations and sets the scene for unforgettable experiences with world-class dining and peerless event venues.



More than just a hotel, Dusit Thani Bangkok brings classic grandeur to life and invites discerning travellers to experience a vibrant blend of modern elegance and timeless charm inspired by the original hotel's rich heritage and Dusit's unique brand of gracious Thai hospitality.



For more information, please visit dusit.com/dusitthani-bangkok

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts

Dusit Hotels and Resorts is the hotel arm of Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies. With a heartfelt belief and commitment to introducing Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, Dusit Hotels and Resorts offers guests a uniquely special stay in high-style surroundings and a personalised approach to service. The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes close to 300 properties operating under a total of nine brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, Dusit Hotels, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide.



For more information, please visit dusit.com