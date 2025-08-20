Ticketing Information

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2025 -Singapore's race weekend celebrations will hit a new high astransforms Sentosa into a vibrant hub of music, culture, and talent onOrganised by, and supported by the, JAM OFF 2025 will deliver two high-energy days of world-class performances, exclusive entertainment experiences, and cross-cultural exchange in the lead-up to the highly anticipated Singapore race weekend.The festival's spotlight shines brightest on, where music meets the thrills at the park for a truly unique concert experience. Fans can look forward to, delivering his signature charisma and show-stopping stage presence, alongside some of– Ekin Cheng, Hins Cheung, Stephy Tang, JC, and Nowhere Boys – all set to light up the theme park with their hits and high-energy performances.Adding to the excitement, festival-goers can enjoy select experiences fromat Universal Studios Singapore, making this a weekend where adrenaline and artistry collide. Public ticket sales open https://www.klook.com/en-US/activity/171117 ) and Ticketmaster, and fans are urged to secure their spots early for this one-of-a-kind GPSS highlight.said, Event Director of Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd.JAM OFF's position within the GPSS calendar extends beyond concerts to spotlight regional and cultural talent exchange. The festival's two signature competitions –(27 September) and(28 September) – return to, bringing together powerhouse vocals and electrifying 2vs2 dance battles. Contestants will vie for cash prizes, trips to the next JAM OFF stop, and the opportunity to perform on an international stage before an all-star judging panel from Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Malaysia, and South Korea.registrations run from 16 August to 12 September via this link. Aspiring finalists will perform in English or Chinese (Mandarin/Cantonese) at the Grand Finals on 27 September, before a distinguished judging panel featuring Singaporean beatboxer, Hong Kong, China-based soprano, and Singaporean entertainer. Apart from the Judges' Winner, the live audience will also get to participate by voting for their favourite as the. Winners will also receive cash prizes and round-trip tickets to the next JAM OFF VOICE showcase, with all prizes presented by Hong Kong, China's Stephy Tang.will see top regional dance crews battle it out in the Breaking 2vs2 and All Style 2vs2 categories, with registrations running from 17 August to 26 September via the Diggin app. Champion and Runner-Up teams will walk away with cash prizes and round-trip flights to the next JAM OFF BEATS stop for an electrifying showdown.," continued EvetteBeyond the headline acts and competitions, JAM OFF 2025, proudly part of the GPSS celebrations, will turn Palawan Green into a buzzing festival village bursting with sights, sounds and flavours.Across 27 and 28 September, visitors can dive into interactive games, cool off with race-themed ice lollipops, and be swept up in the energy of live performances from JAM OFF VOICE and BEATS finalists, together with artistes from Hong Kong, China and Singapore. Every corner will offer something to discover, creating an atmosphere alive with music, culture and camaraderie, and building the anticipation that will sweep through Singapore ahead of race weekend.For full programme and details of, please visit's Official Instagram Page Tickets for JAM OFF 2025's headline concerts at Universal Studios Singapore are now on sale. For the latest line-up announcements and registration details for VOICE and BEATS, visit JAM OFF's official Instagram (@jamoff_official) or Xiao Hong Shu page.High-resolution images for media use here: Press Kit Hashtag: #JAMOFF2025

About Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd.

Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd. A Subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd., is an event agency of the Group, specialising in curating one-of-a-kind experiences for global audiences. Based in Hong Kong, China, Destinations Network (DN) provides a comprehensive suite of services, seamlessly managing events from concept development to execution, and through to comprehensive marketing. Beyond its wide-ranging capabilities, DN also develops its own original IPs and event concepts spanning diverse sectors, from fashion and lifestyle to art and music. As a creative hub of endless possibilities, Destinations Network commits to deliver unique, exceptional and memorable experiences.





About JAM OFF

JAM OFF is Asia's premier music and lifestyle festival, spotlighting the region's next wave of talent and celebrating the vibrancy of urban youth culture. With music at its core, JAM OFF unites emerging and breakout artistes from across the region, spanning genres from indie and alt-pop to hip-hop, R&B, and cross-genre collaborations. The two-day festival delivers a high-energy, multi-sensory experience. Singing and dancing contests kick things off at Palawan Green, Sentosa, followed by live performances by renowned Asian artistes on 27-28 September 2025 at Universal Studios Singapore. JAM OFF also features immersive content zones, curated food and retail pop-ups, interactive installations, and beachside energy. Launched in 2024 and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, JAM OFF as part of Grand Prix Season Singapore, sets the tone for celebration while carving a distinct identity rooted in creativity, cultural connection, and social discovery.



