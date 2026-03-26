HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - On the afternoon of 21 March, the 2026 Ningbo Image Overseas Exhibition took place at the Hong Kong CineArt MegaBox. Using visual media as a connecting thread, the event built a bridge for cultural exchange between Ningbo and Hong Kong, allowing Hong Kong audiences to experience the charm of Ningbo up close.The event comprised three components: a Ningbo-themed film screening, a creative salon, and the 'Experience Ningbo' city exhibition, attracting enthusiastic participation from staff and students of Hong Kong Baptist University, as well as local cultural figures.The Ningbo-themed film screening presented three films from Ningbo and five short films from the 30°Ningbo Short Film Festival, showcasing Ningbo's cultural heritage and natural scenery through the lens.The creative salon invited three guests—director Jiang Xiaoxuan, Hong Kong Baptist University lecturer Lai Kin-fung, and Southern Film Company Limited‌ Manager Lin Yunhua—to explore new avenues for the visual dissemination of local culture from the perspectives of film and television production and the cultural fusion between the two regions.The "Experience Ningbo" exhibition, through the promotion of local cuisine and scenic beauty alongside displays of urban cultural and creative products, allowed audiences to experience Ningbo through both sight and taste. Many visitors expressed their desire to visit Ningbo in person.This event created a "visible, tangible and portable" record of the city's culture, further deepening cultural exchanges between Ningbo and Hong Kong. Moving forward, the film exhibition will tour more overseas cities, using the medium of film to promote Ningbo to the world.Hashtag: #2026NingboImageOverseasExhibition

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